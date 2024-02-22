US to impose sanctions on Russian military-industrial complex - State Department

The United States plans to impose new sanctions aimed at limiting the activities of the Russian military-industrial complex. This was announced by US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

We are constantly looking at new ways to help us undermine Russia's military efforts, deprive the Russian military-industrial complex of the necessary components for its functioning, and bring to justice all those involved Miller explained.

He also noted that measures will be taken to ensure the implementation of previously imposed sanctions against Russia, as well as new restrictive measures will be introduced in connection with the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Earlier, the coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said that this Friday, February 23, the United States plans to announce a new package of sanctions against Russia.

