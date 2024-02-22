US to impose sanctions on Russian military-industrial complex - State Department
Kyiv • UNN
The United States announces new sanctions that will target Russia's military-industrial complex and enforce previous sanctions in response to Navalny's death.
The United States plans to impose new sanctions aimed at limiting the activities of the Russian military-industrial complex. This was announced by US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing, UNN reports .
Details
We are constantly looking at new ways to help us undermine Russia's military efforts, deprive the Russian military-industrial complex of the necessary components for its functioning, and bring to justice all those involved
He also noted that measures will be taken to ensure the implementation of previously imposed sanctions against Russia, as well as new restrictive measures will be introduced in connection with the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Earlier, the coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said that this Friday, February 23, the United States plans to announce a new package of sanctions against Russia.
US State Department: limiting Russia's presence in the Black Sea is a major change in strategic positioning in the region14.02.24, 23:57 • 35431 view