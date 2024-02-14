US State Department: limiting Russia's presence in the Black Sea is a major change in strategic positioning in the region

The State Department reacted to the destruction of the Russian ship Caesar Kunikov. A representative of the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs noted that Russia has already lost 20% of its Black Sea Fleet ships, and this has fundamentally changed the strategic positioning of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. The words of the senior State Department official are quoted by Voice of America, UNN.

These drone strikes in the Black Sea are a serious matter. The fact that the Russian navy cannot operate in the Black Sea at will, compared to how it could operate at the beginning of this war, is a fundamental change in strategic positioning in the Black Sea region. - a senior State Department official said.

Details

According to the publication, the official noted the brilliant operation of the Ukrainian military, and added that this was achieved "thanks to the ingenuity, support from Ukraine's allies and partners, of course, but really thanks to the creative and technologically advanced approach of the asymmetric path chosen by Ukraine to change the balance of security in the Black Sea.

The foreign ministry official also emphasized that this rebalancing was important for a fundamental element of U.S. support for Ukraine, which is to help develop the Ukrainian economy and for Ukraine to support its military efforts on its own.

"And they (Ukrainians - ed.) could not have achieved this without resisting the Black Sea Fleet and keeping the Black Sea Fleet under threat. According to some estimates, Russia has lost 20% of the Black Sea Fleet's warships," the State Department official enthusiastically summarized.

British Defense Secretary on the destruction of Russian "Caesar Kunikov": "Ukraine can win this war thanks to our funding"

Recall

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, sank the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea, enemy helicopters flew over the sea.

A Kremlin spokesman refused to comment on reports that Ukrainian forces had sunk the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov, referring questions to the Russian Defense Ministry. And the Russian military announced the interception of six drones over the Black Sea, but did not comment on the attack on the ship.