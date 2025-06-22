$41.690.00
US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities: US preemptively notified Israel of the attack - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

US President Donald Trump commented on the attacks on Iran, stating that "Israel is now much safer." His address to the nation is expected. Israel was warned in advance about the strikes, and Trump hopes that the attacks will push Iran to negotiations.

US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities: US preemptively notified Israel of the attack - Axios

US President Donald Trump, who announced "very successful attacks" on Iran, gave his first comment to the media on the matter. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a brief phone conversation with Axios, the White House chief stated that "Israel is now much safer."

He plans to address the nation at 10:00 PM ET (5:00 AM Kyiv time - ed.)

- the article says.

Meanwhile, an unnamed Israeli official told the publication that the Trump administration had preemptively informed Israel about the US strikes on Iran. Additionally, a White House representative told the media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

Another senior Israeli official told the publication that B-2 stealth bombers were used for the strike.

IAEA confirmed Israel hit nuclear facility in Iranian Isfahan: what is known21.06.25, 21:58 • 3102 views

Meanwhile, NBC News, citing several senior White House officials, reports that Trump will state during his address to the citizens that the US currently does not plan additional strikes on Iran.

Officials said Trump hopes the strikes will push Iran to the negotiating table as he pressures its leaders to make a deal that ends this war

- the publication writes.

The media adds that Trump, in a brief comment, called the strikes on Iran "a complete and absolute success."

Recall

Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

US deploys B-2 stealth bombers amid Iran tensions - media21.06.25, 13:00 • 11769 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
White House
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
Tesla
