US Senator Graham: "Russian troops are unlikely to withdraw from Ukraine as part of a peace agreement"

Ukraine is unlikely to achieve a complete withdrawal of Russian troops as part of a peace agreement. This was written on the social network "X" by US Senator Lindsey Graham of the Republican Party, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Graham noted, any security agreement as part of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war must be reviewed by Congress. However, according to him, when it comes to territorial exchange, Russian troops are unlikely to leave Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, according to the senator, the US does not want to end the war in a way that rewards Russia for its aggression.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that currently Ukraine, not Russia, is hindering the process of reaching an agreement to end the war.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded to this. He stated that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that rejected the peace plan prepared by the US. He also added that Russia's only response was missile attacks, so pressure on it needs to be increased.