US Senate fails to agree on funding for airport security checks

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 11606 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 28728 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 30452 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 39766 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 24075 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 19243 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 16080 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 22938 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39885 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49828 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
1m/s
83%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Billie Eilish may star in a new film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar"March 12, 06:52 PM • 4978 views
Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE law, Tusk called it a disgrace and convenes an extraordinary government meetingMarch 12, 09:29 PM • 6232 views
Iran threatened to destroy the region's oil and gas infrastructure in case of an attack on energy facilitiesMarch 12, 10:25 PM • 7482 views
US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraqi airspaceMarch 12, 10:40 PM • 20616 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from Leonardo11:58 PM • 11414 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 39752 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 27436 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 23497 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 52461 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 56167 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 15318 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 15948 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 14988 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 31491 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 50478 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

US Senate fails to agree on funding for airport security checks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1892 views

Due to disputes between Republicans and Democrats, the TSA is losing staff and closing checkpoints. Major US airports are already experiencing queues of over two hours.

US Senate fails to agree on funding for airport security checks
Photo: Reuters

The US Senate failed to agree on funding for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), intensifying the political standoff between Republicans and Democrats. Due to a lack of necessary votes, senators were unable to advance any of the proposed bills, after which the session was adjourned until Monday. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Republicans proposed package funding for the entire Department of Homeland Security, while Democrats advocated for separate funding for the TSA. Both initiatives were blocked, and the parties mutually accused each other of disrupting the agreements.

US Senate fails to vote on limiting Trump's war powers in Iran04.03.26, 23:59 • 12054 views

Due to a lack of funding and personnel, some US airports are already experiencing significant security checkpoint queues. Airlines warn that the situation could worsen ahead of the spring travel season.

According to the TSA, more than 300 employees have already left their jobs since the start of the financial crisis. In some airports, particularly in Philadelphia, checkpoints had to be closed, and in Houston and New Orleans, waiting times for screening exceeded two hours.

Airlines are expected to carry approximately 171 million passengers during the spring travel period in the US, a 4% increase from last year.

US Democrats demand investigation into weakening of oil sanctions against Russia by Trump administration12.03.26, 05:23 • 5952 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
United States Department of Homeland Security
United States Senate
Reuters
United States