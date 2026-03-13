US Senate fails to agree on funding for airport security checks

Photo: Reuters

The US Senate failed to agree on funding for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), intensifying the political standoff between Republicans and Democrats. Due to a lack of necessary votes, senators were unable to advance any of the proposed bills, after which the session was adjourned until Monday. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Republicans proposed package funding for the entire Department of Homeland Security, while Democrats advocated for separate funding for the TSA. Both initiatives were blocked, and the parties mutually accused each other of disrupting the agreements.

Due to a lack of funding and personnel, some US airports are already experiencing significant security checkpoint queues. Airlines warn that the situation could worsen ahead of the spring travel season.

According to the TSA, more than 300 employees have already left their jobs since the start of the financial crisis. In some airports, particularly in Philadelphia, checkpoints had to be closed, and in Houston and New Orleans, waiting times for screening exceeded two hours.

Airlines are expected to carry approximately 171 million passengers during the spring travel period in the US, a 4% increase from last year.

