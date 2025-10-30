US sanctions 'human smuggling' network operating from Mexico

$42.080.01
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 12658 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
03:59 PM • 11727 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
01:07 PM • 17177 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 42142 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 7498 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 25627 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 23693 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 27646 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 18890 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia on October 30: 17 injured, including a child, one person killedOctober 30, 08:33 AM • 7336 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 44892 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 28677 views
Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's losses of $50 billion per year from new sanctions and sentiment in China12:42 PM • 3384 views
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflict03:14 PM • 12285 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 28720 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 42130 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 44937 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 107942 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 97212 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 38358 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 45188 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 69008 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 72787 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 53603 views
US sanctions 'human smuggling' network operating from Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned a Cancun-based organization involved in "human smuggling," having trafficked thousands of people into the United States. The group is also accused of drug trafficking, bribery, and money laundering.

US sanctions 'human smuggling' network operating from Mexico

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned a Cancun-based human smuggling organization that allegedly smuggled thousands of people from Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Asia into the U.S., UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

The Bhardwaj smuggling organization, its leader Vikrant Bhardwaj, and a group of firms are also accused of involvement in drug trafficking, bribery, and money laundering.

US Department of Justice allowed Trump to strike targets involved in Venezuelan drug cartels - CNN08.10.25, 12:16 • 1652 views

U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John C. Hurley stated that the Trump administration "will continue to pursue and dismantle terrorist transnational criminal organizations to protect the American people."

Mexico extradited 26 drug cartel members to the US under a deal with Trump13.08.25, 09:48 • 3167 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
United States Department of the Treasury
Donald Trump
South America
Asia
Europe
United States