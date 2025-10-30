US sanctions 'human smuggling' network operating from Mexico

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned a Cancun-based human smuggling organization that allegedly smuggled thousands of people from Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Asia into the U.S., UNN reports, citing AP.

The Bhardwaj smuggling organization, its leader Vikrant Bhardwaj, and a group of firms are also accused of involvement in drug trafficking, bribery, and money laundering.

U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John C. Hurley stated that the Trump administration "will continue to pursue and dismantle terrorist transnational criminal organizations to protect the American people."

