US sanctions arms trafficking network for North Korea and Burma

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned five individuals and one entity for financing North Korea's weapons programs and supplying arms to the Burmese military regime. These measures block assets and prohibit transactions with sanctioned entities, disrupting funding channels and limiting military capabilities.

US sanctions arms trafficking network for North Korea and Burma

The US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against five individuals and one entity involved in financing the DPRK's illicit weapons programs and supplying weapons to the Burmese military regime. This was stated in a message from the US Treasury, writes UNN.

Details

The sanctioned list includes the Korea Mining Development Corporation (KOMID) and the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB), which are central players in the international arms trade on behalf of the Pyongyang regime.

NATO to ensure continuous flow of US weapons to Ukraine - Rutte

KOMID, also known as "Bureau 221," supplies critical equipment for ballistic missiles and conventional weapons, while RGB coordinates the DPRK's military and intelligence operations abroad. Both organizations use front companies in various countries to legalize proceeds from arms sales, which are then illegally transferred to North Korea.

The sanctions also affected the Burmese company Royal Shune Lei and its representatives, who acted as intermediaries in the supply of aerial bombs and equipment for the Burmese air force. After the 2021 coup, the Burmese military regime has actively used weapons against civilians, striking schools, hospitals, and religious sites.

Separately, DPRK officer Nam Chol Ung was sanctioned for laundering regime proceeds and smuggling goods to finance Pyongyang's programs through businesses in Laos and Thailand.

DPRK has up to 2000 kg of enriched uranium capable of creating hundreds of nuclear warheads - Unification Minister Chun

The sanctions block all assets of the designated individuals and entities in the United States and prohibit any transactions with them. Violations of these rules can lead to civil and criminal penalties for US citizens and foreign persons, and can also result in secondary sanctions for foreign financial institutions.

North Korea's illicit weapons programs pose a direct risk to the United States and our allies. We will continue to dismantle the financial networks that support them.

– said US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John C. Hurley.

Extensive geography, various topics: Vlasiuk revealed details about sanctions against citizens of various countries sponsoring the Russian Federation

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Laos
United States Department of the Treasury
Thailand
Myanmar
North Korea
United States