NATO to ensure continuous flow of US weapons to Ukraine - Rutte

Ukraine will continuously receive American weapons, which will be financed by NATO countries within the framework of the PURL initiative. $2 billion has already been allocated for American aid packages for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

You will see a continuous flow of American weapons to Ukraine, paid for by the allies. And I think that together with the sanctions, together with the 5% target that we will generally spend as NATO on our collective defense, this great foreign policy success of President Trump at the NATO summit in The Hague in June collectively puts pressure on Russia to take this seriously and stop its actions. - said the Secretary General.

Rutte also emphasized that the aggressor state is now losing as many people in one month as the Soviet Union lost in 10 years in Afghanistan.

Can you imagine? 10 years in Afghanistan is as much as now in one month in Ukraine. This is getting crazy. - he added.

Addition

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) mechanism is an initiative under which Ukraine receives American weapons. Its supply is paid for not by the United States, but by its NATO allies.

It is worth noting that thanks to this initiative, Ukraine will be able to receive critically important missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which are produced only in the United States.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and discussed with him the expansion of the PURL program. The parties also talked about the threats from the escalation of Russian aggression. Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia's violation of NATO airspace is deliberate actions, not an accident.