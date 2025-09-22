Shmyhal discussed strengthening defense capabilities and a drone agreement with a US Congressional delegation

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
12:19 PM • 11235 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 18494 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 28095 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 44788 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 45517 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 25978 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 44289 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24036 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34497 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 48254 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.7m/s
45%
752mm
Popular news
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga regionSeptember 22, 08:22 AM • 6506 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhotoSeptember 22, 10:21 AM • 18140 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 13720 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 26755 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 18251 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 26885 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 28089 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 44781 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 45512 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 44285 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 26882 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 13799 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 34763 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 85547 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 108225 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Fox News

Shmyhal discussed strengthening defense capabilities and a drone agreement with a US Congressional delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with a US Congressional delegation. The parties discussed support for Ukraine, the PURL mechanism, and preparations for signing an agreement on the production and sale of drones.

Shmyhal discussed strengthening defense capabilities and a drone agreement with a US Congressional delegation

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in Kyiv with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress led by House members Michael Turner and Eugene Vindman, UNN reports.

Details

The main topic of the negotiations was support for Ukraine. Denys Shmyhal thanked the US for its systemic assistance on the path to a lasting and just peace. He noted the significant contributions of the US government that save the lives of Ukrainians, in particular the transfer of Patriot systems.

The delegations discussed how the US can contribute to strengthening our defense capabilities, including through the PURL mechanism.

"I separately emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia and using frozen Russian assets to finance support for Ukraine," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

The parties also touched upon the issue of preparing for the signing of an agreement between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States regarding the production and sale of drones (Drone deal).

"I am grateful to the US for its solidarity and unwavering support," Denys Shmyhal summarized.

First and foremost regarding air defense: Zelenskyy discussed the implementation of PURL with the NATO Secretary General22.09.25, 18:24 • 1524 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
United States Congress
MIM-104 Patriot
United States
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv