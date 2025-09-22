Shmyhal discussed strengthening defense capabilities and a drone agreement with a US Congressional delegation

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in Kyiv with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress led by House members Michael Turner and Eugene Vindman, UNN reports.

Details

The main topic of the negotiations was support for Ukraine. Denys Shmyhal thanked the US for its systemic assistance on the path to a lasting and just peace. He noted the significant contributions of the US government that save the lives of Ukrainians, in particular the transfer of Patriot systems.

The delegations discussed how the US can contribute to strengthening our defense capabilities, including through the PURL mechanism.

"I separately emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia and using frozen Russian assets to finance support for Ukraine," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

The parties also touched upon the issue of preparing for the signing of an agreement between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States regarding the production and sale of drones (Drone deal).

"I am grateful to the US for its solidarity and unwavering support," Denys Shmyhal summarized.

