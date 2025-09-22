First and foremost regarding air defense: Zelenskyy discussed the implementation of PURL with the NATO Secretary General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the implementation of the PURL program, primarily regarding air defense, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy announced that he had a detailed conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ahead of many meetings in New York at the General Assembly, primarily about the need for real protection against Russian strikes.

Ukraine has conveyed to its partners the current need for air defense – in systems and missiles, the availability of which can significantly influence events and limit Russia's ability to wage war. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, they also discussed with the NATO Secretary General the implementation of the PURL program, primarily regarding air defense, what is needed most urgently.

Mark (Rutte - ed.) has started relevant communication with other partners. Thank you! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

As reported by the media, the first military equipment provided for by the agreement between the US and NATO under the PURL program arrived in Ukraine. The Trump administration confirmed that Ukraine will soon receive assistance from NATO allies from US warehouses.