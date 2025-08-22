US halts issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday that the United States is suspending the issuance of work visas to commercial truck drivers. He stated that this change takes effect immediately, UNN reports with reference to CBS News.

Details

"The growing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailers on US roads endangers American lives and undermines the livelihoods of American truckers," Rubio wrote in a post on X.

Later on Thursday, a State Department official said the suspension was put in place "to conduct a comprehensive and thorough review of the vetting protocols used to determine their eligibility for a US visa."

The official noted that this "applies to all citizens and is not directed against any specific country."

The Trump administration has in recent months taken steps to enforce the requirement that truckers be fluent in and read English. The Department of Transportation said the goal is to improve road safety after incidents in which drivers' inability to read signs or speak English may have contributed to fatalities in accidents.

"As recent fatal accidents have shown, foreign truckers can pose a threat to American lives, US national security, and foreign policy interests," a State Department official said. "Ensuring that every driver on our roads meets the highest standards is essential to protecting the livelihoods of American truckers and maintaining a safe and stable supply chain."

The decision comes amid a shortage of commercial truck drivers in the US. According to the American Trucking Associations, the industry faces a shortage of about 60,000 drivers.

Vetting people with US visas

Meanwhile, the Trump administration also said Thursday that it is vetting more than 55 million people with valid US visas for violations that could lead to deportation.

In a written response to a question from the Associated Press, the State Department said that all US visa holders, which may include tourists from many countries, are subject to "continuous vetting" to identify any signs that they may not be eligible to enter or remain in the US.

If such information is found, the visa will be revoked, and if the visa holder is in the US, he or she will be deported.

Addition

Since President Trump took office, his administration has focused on deporting undocumented immigrants from the US, as well as student and exchange visitor visa holders. The State Department's new wording suggests that the continuous vetting process, which officials admit is time-consuming, has become much more widespread and could mean that even those who have been granted permission to stay in the US could have those permissions suddenly revoked, the publication notes.

