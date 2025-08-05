State Department plans to introduce bonds of up to $15,000 for a US visa

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
10:24 AM • 3720 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 6108 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 5782 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 17820 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 49812 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 94280 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 78434 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 127190 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 156714 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 84515 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
54%
752mm
Popular news
Russian Sberbank expands influence in occupied territories of Ukraine - ISWAugust 5, 01:21 AM • 11181 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNNAugust 5, 01:56 AM • 32938 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 23377 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhoto05:15 AM • 19748 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high06:57 AM • 31920 views
Publications
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 3728 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 49818 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 94284 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 127196 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 156721 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 35395 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 58340 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 52442 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 57144 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 360071 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times

State Department plans to introduce bonds of up to $15,000 for a US visa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

The U.S. Department of State is proposing a 12-month pilot program that would require business and tourist visa applicants from certain countries to post a cash bond of up to $15,000. This applies to countries with high overstay rates or weak internal document security controls.

State Department plans to introduce bonds of up to $15,000 for a US visa

The US Department of State proposes to oblige business and tourist visa applicants to deposit a monetary bond of up to $15,000 for the right to enter the United States, which could make the process inaccessible to many people. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

In a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the department states that it will launch a 12-month pilot program. Under it, individuals from countries deemed to have high rates of visa overstay or weak internal document security controls may be required to post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 when applying for a visa.

This initiative comes amid the Trump administration's tightening of requirements for visa applicants. Last week, the State Department announced that many individuals applying for visa renewals would be required to undergo an additional in-person interview, which was not previously required. In addition, it is proposed that participants in the visa lottery program have valid passports from their country of citizenship.

A preliminary text of the bond notice, published on the Federal Register website on Monday, indicates that the pilot program will take effect within 15 days of official publication. Its purpose is to ensure that the US government does not incur financial liability if a visitor violates the terms of their visa.

Foreign nationals applying for visas as temporary visitors for business or tourism purposes and who are citizens of countries that the State Department has identified as having high rates of overstay, with insufficient levels of vetting and security, or that offer citizenship through investment without a residency requirement, may fall under the pilot program

- the report says.

A specific list of countries will be released after the program comes into effect. It is also noted that the bond may be waived depending on the applicant's individual circumstances.

This requirement will not apply to citizens of countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program, which allows stays in the US for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes. The program currently includes 42 countries, mostly European, as well as some countries in Asia, the Middle East, and other regions.

The publication notes that the idea of visa bonds has been considered in the past, but has never been implemented. The State Department previously did not support such an initiative due to the complexity of the process of depositing and returning the bond, as well as due to possible negative public perceptions.

However, the department now states that the previous position is not supported by recent examples or evidence, as visa bonds have generally not been required in recent years.

A leading Canadian university will accept students from Harvard whose visas are canceled in the USA27.06.25, 07:15 • 3972 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldOur people abroad
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States