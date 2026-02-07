US proposes to end the war by early summer - Zelenskyy

The United States proposes to end the war by early summer, and will likely pressure the parties according to this timeline. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Ukrainian media, transmitted by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy stated, the US proposes to end the war by early summer.

Why by this summer? We understand that their internal issues in America have an impact and will probably become even more relevant for them. For the first time, the parties discussed that the most difficult issues can probably be brought to a trilateral meeting of leaders. Probably. But this requires some preparatory elements. It is important that the discussion of such a format is present in the dialogue - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next meetings regarding the end of the war are planned in the near future, which will likely take place in the US.