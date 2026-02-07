US proposes to end the war by early summer - Zelenskyy

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 1124 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 10930 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 24876 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 39115 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 34164 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 28945 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 37606 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15433 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 37283 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18522 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
87%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian troops are looking for alternatives to Starlink at the front - "Flash"February 7, 01:46 AM • 7224 views
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and BurshtynFebruary 7, 04:07 AM • 11860 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulationFebruary 7, 04:30 AM • 20698 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 12828 views
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - Ukrenergo08:31 AM • 6088 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 12953 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 37610 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 35232 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 37286 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 47720 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 11309 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 25396 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 27871 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 36881 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 39936 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

US proposes to end the war by early summer - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

President Zelenskyy announced that the US proposes to end the war by early summer, likely due to internal issues in America. A trilateral meeting of leaders is possible to resolve the most complex issues.

US proposes to end the war by early summer - Zelenskyy

The United States proposes to end the war by early summer, and will likely pressure the parties according to this timeline. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Ukrainian media, transmitted by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy stated, the US proposes to end the war by early summer.

Why by this summer? We understand that their internal issues in America have an impact and will probably become even more relevant for them. For the first time, the parties discussed that the most difficult issues can probably be brought to a trilateral meeting of leaders. Probably. But this requires some preparatory elements. It is important that the discussion of such a format is present in the dialogue

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next meetings regarding the end of the war are planned in the near future, which will likely take place in the US.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States