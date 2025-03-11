Trump's national security advisor: negotiations with Ukraine are "getting there"
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are holding talks with Ukrainian representatives in Jeddah. According to Waltz, the negotiations are "getting there" and have been ongoing for four hours.
Details
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz were spotted in the lobby of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where negotiations between U.S. and Ukrainian officials are taking place.
In response to a CNN question about the progress of the meeting, Waltz briefly replied: "Getting there".
After that, Rubio and Waltz entered the elevator during a break in the negotiations, which have already been ongoing for four hours.
Supplement
On March 11, a high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the U.S. began in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine will have a clear constructive approach in the negotiations with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps."
The head of the U.S. delegation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, before the negotiations, stated that during the talks in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.