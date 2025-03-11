Yermak called the start of the meeting with the US team in Jeddah very constructive
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported a constructive start to the meeting with the American delegation in Jeddah, noting that work is underway to achieve a just and lasting peace, writes UNN.
Details
"The meeting with the US team started very constructively, we are working towards a just and lasting peace," - wrote a member of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the US in Jeddah, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak at the beginning of the meeting.
Supplement
A meeting of high-level delegations from Ukraine and the USA has begun in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.