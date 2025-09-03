US military strikes Venezuelan drug vessel: 11 dead
Kyiv • UNN
The US military struck a vessel from Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs. President Trump stated that the vessel was operating on behalf of the drug-terrorist organization Tren de Aragua.
The United States military struck a Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs. This was reported by US President Donald Trump, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the strike was carried out on a vessel operating on behalf of the recognized narco-terrorist organization Tren de Aragua (TDA).
We just... hit a drug boat, and there were a lot of drugs on it. And this is not the last. Drugs have been coming into our country for a long time. … These are from Venezuela
In turn, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed this information, noting that the boat departed from Venezuela and was struck in the southern Caribbean.
Recall
Recently, the American guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie crossed the Panama Canal from the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean. This occurred after the deployment of US warships near the coast of Venezuela to combat drug trafficking.
