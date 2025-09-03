US military strikes Venezuelan drug vessel: 11 dead

The United States military struck a Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs. This was reported by US President Donald Trump, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the strike was carried out on a vessel operating on behalf of the recognized narco-terrorist organization Tren de Aragua (TDA).

We just... hit a drug boat, and there were a lot of drugs on it. And this is not the last. Drugs have been coming into our country for a long time. … These are from Venezuela - Trump wrote.

In turn, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed this information, noting that the boat departed from Venezuela and was struck in the southern Caribbean.

Recall

Recently, the American guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie crossed the Panama Canal from the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean. This occurred after the deployment of US warships near the coast of Venezuela to combat drug trafficking.

