US imposes sanctions on arms suppliers to Houthis

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60273 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102716 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165816 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137202 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142770 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138906 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181654 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112052 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172272 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97936 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109280 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111382 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43487 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50776 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165816 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172272 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199652 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188614 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141533 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141599 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146324 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137762 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154666 views
US imposes sanctions on arms suppliers to Houthis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18569 views

The United States has imposed sanctions on individuals and companies that supply weapons to the Houthis in Yemen. Chinese firms, an Iranian coordinator, and two oil tankers linked to Houthi financing were subject to the restrictions.

The United States has imposed new sanctions against the Houthi arms supply network. This is reported by the US Treasury Department, UNN reports.

Details

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions against individuals and companies that facilitate arms purchases and smuggling for the Houthis in Yemen. In particular, the sanctions were imposed on the Chinese companies Shenzhen Boyu Imports and Exports Co., Shenzhen Jinghon Electronics Limited and Shenzhen Rion Technology Co. which supplied dual-use components for the production of missiles and drones for Houthi forces.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on Iranian Hassan al-Quhlani, who coordinated the smuggling of weapons to the Houthis. Two oil tankers were also included in the list, linked to the illegal trade in petroleum products that financed Houthi operations.

US concerned that Russia may provide supersonic missiles to Houthis30.09.24, 23:57 • 20085 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
iranIran
yemenYemen

