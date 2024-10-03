US imposes sanctions on arms suppliers to Houthis

The United States has imposed new sanctions against the Houthi arms supply network. This is reported by the US Treasury Department, UNN reports.

Details

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions against individuals and companies that facilitate arms purchases and smuggling for the Houthis in Yemen. In particular, the sanctions were imposed on the Chinese companies Shenzhen Boyu Imports and Exports Co., Shenzhen Jinghon Electronics Limited and Shenzhen Rion Technology Co. which supplied dual-use components for the production of missiles and drones for Houthi forces.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on Iranian Hassan al-Quhlani, who coordinated the smuggling of weapons to the Houthis. Two oil tankers were also included in the list, linked to the illegal trade in petroleum products that financed Houthi operations.

