$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 430 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 802 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 3508 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 12350 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 11189 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 35638 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 40477 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32049 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 30947 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 34179 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhotoSeptember 18, 12:07 AM • 17277 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 16632 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 18063 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 12537 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 10578 views
Publications
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 432 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 4772 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 12352 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 35641 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 37558 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
François Bayrou
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United Kingdom
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 10709 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 19407 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 19985 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 18818 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 48212 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
WhatsApp
YouTube
Facebook

US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

New SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that most crypto tokens are not securities, which fundamentally changes US regulatory policy. This opens the way for innovation and synchronization with global standards, which will also impact Ukraine.

US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine

A significant shift has occurred in the US policy regulating the cryptocurrency market. The new head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Paul Atkins, stated that most crypto tokens are not securities. This position fundamentally differs from the approach of the previous administration, which built its policy on numerous lawsuits against crypto companies, allowing for situational market regulation. This is a positive signal that will elevate the digital asset market to a new level, noted fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosedka, in a comment to UNN.

"A new day has dawned at the SEC... Policy will no longer be determined by situational enforcement actions... We will provide clear, predictable rules of the game so that innovators can thrive in the United States," Cointelegraph quoted Atkins.

According to the publication, the key tool of the new approach was the introduction of the Project Crypto initiative, which aims to create a unified and predictable regulatory framework for the digital asset market. The SEC proposes modernized rules that will allow platforms to operate as "super-apps" and combine trading, lending, and staking under one license.

According to Atkins, such an approach to regulation will protect investors without "stifling" innovation.

He also praised the European MiCA regulation as a comprehensive regime for digital assets and called for international cooperation.

According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosedka, this US approach indicates the readiness of the American authorities not only to build internal rules for the crypto market but also to synchronize them with global standards.

The SEC has simplified the rules, so exchanges can now launch new crypto-ETFs (exchange-traded funds) faster without complex individual approvals. This significantly shortens the approval process and opens up the possibility of launching funds not only for Bitcoin or Ethereum but also for other coins.

In addition, the obligation for US banks to reflect all client crypto assets on their balance sheets was canceled. This removed one of the main barriers for traditional financial institutions seeking to serve the digital asset market.

Olena Sosedka is convinced that the new policy for regulating the crypto market in the US opens up a fundamentally new stage.

The combination of Project Crypto, the green light for spot ETFs, and the lifting of restrictions for banks moves the crypto industry into an institutional phase 2.0. Banks have gained the ability to legally enter this area, exchanges will have more transparent rules for launching new products, and investors will get better liquidity.

- noted the fintech expert.

According to Sosedka, the reduction in regulatory burden will directly affect pricing. "When the fear of sudden lawsuits disappears, and regulatory policy becomes clear, the price of assets better reflects the real balance of supply and demand," the fintech expert noted.

She also drew attention to the support for "super-apps" related to crypto. In her opinion, this will add convenience to users, but it is important not to forget about the security of financial transactions.

This is a chance for a real UX revolution, where the user gets trading, lending, and staking in one application. But the integration of such functions requires strict security standards, from asset segregation to independent auditing of smart contracts.

- explained Olena Sosedka.

She predicts that in the coming months, the market will see the emergence of the first spot exchange-traded funds beyond well-known coins like Bitcoin or Ethereum, which will expand institutional demand and make the digital asset market more mature.

At the same time, according to Olena Sosedka, the key issue will still be international synchronization. Atkins' statement, she said, demonstrated the US's desire to synchronize the cryptocurrency market with the European Union. In the future, this will mean the formation of a transatlantic corridor of rules.

This is an important signal for Ukraine. We strive to synchronize with European rules for the digital asset market, raise standards to a banking level to be attractive to global partners. In addition, Ukraine has already embarked on the path of legalizing cryptocurrencies and is preparing to introduce regulation of the digital asset market. Its synchronization with European rules can give a significant impetus to attract investors.

- believes Olena Sosedka.

Recall

On September 3, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that provides for the legalization of virtual assets. 246 people's deputies voted in the first reading for bill 10225-d "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and some other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the regulation of virtual assets in Ukraine." According to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the document provides for income taxation at a rate of 18+5%, and for the first year, a preferential rate of 5% on withdrawal to fiat will apply. Who will regulate the cryptocurrency market is unknown. The document is currently being prepared for the second reading.

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine03.04.25, 09:00 • 200836 views

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologiesPublications
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
United States
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine