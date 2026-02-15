US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administration

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
07:48 PM • 5022 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
05:06 PM • 12341 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 14419 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 15130 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 16234 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 16590 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14265 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14829 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14788 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14240 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.7m/s
84%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Patrol police released bodycam footage from the night a man died during detentionVideoFebruary 14, 01:12 PM • 11448 views
"I saw the thirst for victory" - Rutte recalled Patron and his trip to Chernihiv regionFebruary 14, 01:24 PM • 5038 views
US military attacked drug traffickers' vessel in Caribbean Sea, three people killedVideoFebruary 14, 01:38 PM • 6774 views
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Aliyev, named the only reason for the duration of the war with RussiaPhotoVideoFebruary 14, 04:50 PM • 8168 views
"This is a surprise" - Zelenskyy commented on the change of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations05:39 PM • 7414 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 75121 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 118143 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 68949 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 86436 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 127023 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Ilham Aliyev
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Azerbaijan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 15372 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15010 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 18346 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 41590 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 40361 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Pantsir missile system
Gold

US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Since last October, US courts have ruled over 4,400 times that the Trump administration's detention of immigrants was illegal. Despite court orders, ICE continues to hold people, ignoring legal norms.

US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administration

According to an analysis of court records conducted by Reuters, since October last year, hundreds of judges across the country have ruled more than 4,400 times that the Donald Trump administration is unlawfully detaining immigrants. Despite widespread legal condemnation and court orders for release, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to indefinitely imprison people, ignoring established legal norms. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict centers on the Trump administration's decision to abandon a long-standing practice that allowed immigrants already residing in the U.S. to await their court cases at liberty on bail. Judges at various levels express strong indignation at the government's disregard for the law. In particular, U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston of West Virginia, appointed by George W. Bush, emphasized the criticality of the situation.

It is appalling that the government insists that this Court reconsider or completely ignore the existing law, as it is clearly stated

– Johnston stated.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security shuts down amid funding dispute14.02.26, 20:59 • 2920 views

For their part, executive branch representatives consider such decisions to be an obstruction of state policy. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin stated that the increase in lawsuits is not a surprise, "especially after many activist judges have tried to obstruct President Trump from fulfilling the American people's mandate for mass deportations."

Currently, the number of people in ICE detention centers has reached 68,000, which is 75% more than at the beginning of last year. The White House insists on the legality of its actions, and spokeswoman Abigail Jackson assured that the administration "is working to lawfully implement President Trump's mandate to enforce federal immigration law."

ICE in the US intensifies measures against activists for obstructing immigration raids11.02.26, 05:49 • 4927 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
West Virginia
United States Department of Homeland Security
White House
Donald Trump
United States