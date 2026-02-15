US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administration

According to an analysis of court records conducted by Reuters, since October last year, hundreds of judges across the country have ruled more than 4,400 times that the Donald Trump administration is unlawfully detaining immigrants. Despite widespread legal condemnation and court orders for release, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to indefinitely imprison people, ignoring established legal norms. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict centers on the Trump administration's decision to abandon a long-standing practice that allowed immigrants already residing in the U.S. to await their court cases at liberty on bail. Judges at various levels express strong indignation at the government's disregard for the law. In particular, U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston of West Virginia, appointed by George W. Bush, emphasized the criticality of the situation.

It is appalling that the government insists that this Court reconsider or completely ignore the existing law, as it is clearly stated – Johnston stated.

For their part, executive branch representatives consider such decisions to be an obstruction of state policy. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin stated that the increase in lawsuits is not a surprise, "especially after many activist judges have tried to obstruct President Trump from fulfilling the American people's mandate for mass deportations."

Currently, the number of people in ICE detention centers has reached 68,000, which is 75% more than at the beginning of last year. The White House insists on the legality of its actions, and spokeswoman Abigail Jackson assured that the administration "is working to lawfully implement President Trump's mandate to enforce federal immigration law."

