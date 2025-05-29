US court suspends Trump's import duty cancellation: details of the decision

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 97027 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 114660 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 117062 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 108166 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 194096 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 102767 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 126785 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111528 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116310 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102233 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 107490 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 100237 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 113537 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171228 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 107457 views
US court suspends Trump's import duty cancellation: details of the decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

The appeals court reinstated the duties imposed by the Trump administration. Plaintiffs have until June 5 to file a position on the suspension, and the US government until June 9.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has suspended a decision regarding import duties imposed by the Donald Trump administration, restoring their validity. This is reported on the court's website, informs UNN.

Details

The resolution states that the plaintiffs challenging the introduction of tariffs must submit their position on the suspension by June 5.

It also states that the U.S. government will be able to submit its response to the position by June 9, after which the appellate court may continue the suspension of the decision on tariffs.

Let us remind you

The day before, a panel of three judges of the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York suspended the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the introduction of new import tariffs.

The court decision, in particular, concerns Trump's "global tariffs", which he introduced on April 2 and called it "Liberation Day", as well as import duties on China, Mexico and Canada, aimed at combating the import of fentanyl into the United States.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new duties for individual countries, including China - 34%, EU - 20%, Great Britain - 20%.

On April 9, the head of the White House announced a 90-day pause, leaving in effect 10 percent tariffs on most goods entering the United States.

The introduction of new US tariffs caused a fall in financial markets, a collapse in world stocks and an increase in demand for protective assets.

Trump’s Tariffs Will Have a Murky Impact on the Electric Vehicle Market - The New York Times 27.04.25, 19:34 • 8810 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

