US court suspends Trump's import duty cancellation: details of the decision

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has suspended a decision regarding import duties imposed by the Donald Trump administration, restoring their validity. This is reported on the court's website, informs UNN.

Details

The resolution states that the plaintiffs challenging the introduction of tariffs must submit their position on the suspension by June 5.

It also states that the U.S. government will be able to submit its response to the position by June 9, after which the appellate court may continue the suspension of the decision on tariffs.

Let us remind you

The day before, a panel of three judges of the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York suspended the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the introduction of new import tariffs.

The court decision, in particular, concerns Trump's "global tariffs", which he introduced on April 2 and called it "Liberation Day", as well as import duties on China, Mexico and Canada, aimed at combating the import of fentanyl into the United States.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new duties for individual countries, including China - 34%, EU - 20%, Great Britain - 20%.

On April 9, the head of the White House announced a 90-day pause, leaving in effect 10 percent tariffs on most goods entering the United States.

The introduction of new US tariffs caused a fall in financial markets, a collapse in world stocks and an increase in demand for protective assets.

