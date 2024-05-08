US builds floating pier in Gaza Strip

The United States has completed the construction of a system of floating piers (JLOTS) off the coast of the Gaza Strip, which are intended to receive humanitarian aid. This was announced by Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a briefing, according to the Pentagon's website, UNN reports.

Details

Construction of the two parts of JLOTS ... completed, the structure is awaiting final movement to sea Singh said.

According to her, so far, bad weather, in particular, wind and strong waves in the sea, have prevented the military from moving the pier and fixing it near the shore in the Gaza Strip, so the entire structure is still in the port of Ashdod. The Pentagon hopes that the pier will be put in place "later this week.

Singh explained that the humanitarian aid shipment, which will be delivered to Gaza by sea using the new pier, is currently being prepared for loading onto the MV Sagamore container ship in Cyprus.

