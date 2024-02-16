US arms support for Ukraine will continue - Pentagon

The United States is determined to continue to strongly support Ukraine with weapons, training and professional advice on the use of Western tactics of warfare. This was stated on Thursday by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, UNN reports .

Details

We will continue to support them, and we will continue to give them the best advice we can, but ultimately Ukraine will plan and execute its own operations said a Pentagon spokesman.

In this regard, he emphasized that Ukraine has long demonstrated effectiveness on the battlefield. Ryder reminded that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have regained 50% of the territories seized by Russia and continue to fight hard despite the fact that the Russians are throwing a significant amount of forces and equipment into the battle.

Ryder also noted that the United States will continue to work closely with the international community. In this context, he reminded that only on Wednesday a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense took place.

