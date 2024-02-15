Pentagon chief returns to work after treatment

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has returned to full duty after another hospitalization and a short rehabilitation period. This was reported by the press service of the US Department of Defense, UNN reports.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin returns to work at the Pentagon today - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in recent days Austin has been working from home after being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on February 13.

Recall

On February 11, Lloyd Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for examination due to symptoms indicating urgent urological problems.