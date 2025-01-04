ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Actual
US approves sale of light torpedoes to Saudi Arabia

US approves sale of light torpedoes to Saudi Arabia

Kyiv  •  UNN

The US State Department has approved the sale of 20 light torpedoes and related equipment to Saudi Arabia. The contractor will be the American company RTX Corporation, with the deal worth $78.5 million.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 20 light torpedoes and related equipment to Saudi Arabia. The contractor is an American arms manufacturer. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Pentagon, the main contractor will be RTX.N.

The total transaction value may be up to $78.5 million.

RTX Corporation (RTX.N) is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services to commercial, military and government customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt& Whitney and Raytheon.

Recall

Last November, Riyadh abandoned an ambitious defense treaty with the United States in exchange for normalizing relations with Israel. Instead, Saudi Arabia insists on a more modest military cooperation agreement.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States

