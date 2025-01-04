US approves sale of light torpedoes to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 20 light torpedoes and related equipment to Saudi Arabia. The contractor is an American arms manufacturer. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

According to the Pentagon, the main contractor will be RTX.N.

The total transaction value may be up to $78.5 million.

RTX Corporation (RTX.N) is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services to commercial, military and government customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt& Whitney and Raytheon.

Last November, Riyadh abandoned an ambitious defense treaty with the United States in exchange for normalizing relations with Israel. Instead, Saudi Arabia insists on a more modest military cooperation agreement.