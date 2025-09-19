US approves $780 million Javelin missile system sale to Poland

The US State Department has approved the sale of Javelin missile systems and related logistics and program support elements to Poland, with an estimated value of $780 million. This was reported by the US Department of Defense's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, according to UNN.

It is noted that the Polish government requested to purchase 2506 FGM-148F Javelin missiles and 253 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units.

The package will also include the following ancillary equipment and services: missile simulators; battery cooling units; tool kits; spare parts; training; US government and contractor technical assistance; transportation; and other related logistics and program support elements. - the report says.

It is stated that the agreement will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by "improving the security of a NATO ally that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe."

The proposed sale will improve Poland's ability to counter current and future threats by modernizing its existing command launch units and increasing its defensive arsenal, thereby enhancing its ability to defend Poland's sovereign territory and improving its ability to meet NATO requirements. - emphasized the US Department of Defense.

They added that the sale "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."

