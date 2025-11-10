US and UK surgeons performed the first transatlantic robotic thrombectomy

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
01:36 PM • 7176 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 11252 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 15690 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 30873 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 64664 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 38027 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 41668 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38064 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30400 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54250 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - Zelenskyy08:49 AM • 13037 views
In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - Ukrenergo08:51 AM • 11308 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada09:27 AM • 28883 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 27485 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 32444 views
Publications
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto01:36 PM • 7178 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM • 4170 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 11253 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 64665 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 137014 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Kudryashov
Oksen Lisovyi
Nicolas Sarkozy
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Great Britain
Germany
Brazil
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhoto01:25 PM • 3064 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 27938 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 60039 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 108077 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 175940 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mikoyan MiG-29
Mushrooms
Film

US and UK surgeons performed the first transatlantic robotic thrombectomy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1930 views

The first transatlantic remote thrombectomy was performed: a neurosurgeon from Florida used a robot to operate on a human body in Dundee, Scotland. The technology is expected to revolutionize stroke care by accelerating specialized treatment that will be available to everyone.

US and UK surgeons performed the first transatlantic robotic thrombectomy

The first transatlantic remote thrombectomy operation has been performed: a neurosurgeon from Florida used a robot to operate on a human body in Dundee, Scotland.

UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Doctors from Scotland and the US have performed a robot-assisted stroke treatment operation, believed to be a world first.

This was a test of remote treatment technology based on a procedure to remove blood clots after a stroke. A human cadaver, donated to medical science, was used.

Professor Iris Grunwald from the University of Dundee, located at the local Ninewells Hospital, performed a remote thrombectomy. Subsequently, almost immediately, the same method was used by neurosurgeon Ricardo Hanel from Florida. He was able to perform it from his base in Jacksonville, 6,400 km from the Scottish city.

Medics believe this technology could revolutionize stroke care, as delays in accessing specialized treatment can directly impact recovery chances.

It felt like we were witnessing the first glimpse of the future... Where it was once considered science fiction, we have demonstrated that every step of the procedure can now be performed.

- says Iris Grunwald.

The University of Dundee is a global training center for the World Federation of Interventional Stroke Treatment and the only place in the UK where doctors can operate on cadavers with a fluid that mimics human blood circulating in vessels.

This was the first time we were able to perform the entire mechanical thrombectomy procedure in a real human body to show that all steps of the procedure are possible.

- says Grunwald.

Professor Grunwald says the new technology "could make professional stroke care accessible to everyone."

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it03.05.25, 09:30 • 191272 views

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association charity, told BBC News that the transatlantic procedure was "a wonderful innovation."

Robotics can balance the inequality that exists in stroke care across the UK.

- noted the representative of the Stroke Association.

How does the technology work and what method is used?

While remote thrombectomies have previously been performed on a silicon model, a 3D-printed replica, and an animal, this is believed to be the first procedure on a human body. The subjects who donated their bodies to science died within the last three years and were then embalmed. In the experiment, a fluid mimicking human blood was used in four different cadavers.

An ischemic stroke occurs when an artery is blocked by a blood clot. This cuts off blood supply and oxygen to the brain, and brain cells lose function and die. The best treatment method is thrombectomy, during which a specialist uses catheters and wires to remove the clot.

The experiment demonstrated that the robot can be connected to the same catheters and wires that a surgeon typically uses, and the medic, writes the BBC.

The surgeon, while in a different location, would be able to hold and move their own wires, and the robot would then perform the exact same movements in real-time on the patient to perform the thrombectomy.

- the material states.

Nvidia, Ericsson, and Sentante supported remote stroke treatment

Both procedures, in Dundee and Florida, were performed last month using robotics from the Lithuanian firm Sentante.

When using the robot, the patient can be in the hospital operating room, while the doctor can perform the procedure using the Sentante device from anywhere – even from their own home.

Professor Grunwald and Ricardo Hanel were able to see real-time X-ray images of the body in the experiments and monitor progress in real-time.

Tech giants Nvidia and Ericsson were involved in the project to provide connectivity for the robot.

Dr. Hanel said: "To operate from the US to Scotland with a 120-millisecond delay – the blink of an eye – is truly impressive."

Recall

Regular flossing can significantly reduce the risk of stroke and atrial fibrillation. The study showed a 44% reduction in the risk of cardioembolic stroke and a 22% reduction in ischemic stroke.

Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease29.10.25, 09:00 • 101308 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthTechnologies
Technology
Trend
Scotland
charity
Great Britain
Florida