US and allies put pressure on UAE over trade with Russia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103611 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113036 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155645 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159087 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256102 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175209 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166207 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148457 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229194 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113113 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 35656 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 41500 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 48115 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 45811 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 34304 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256102 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229194 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227121 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103611 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75623 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81700 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114093 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114931 views
US and allies put pressure on UAE over trade with Russia

US and allies put pressure on UAE over trade with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53801 views

The US, UK, and EU have been pressuring the UAE to crack down on companies evading Russian sanctions over the war in Ukraine by sharing trade data and preventing the export of dual-use goods that could contribute to Russia's military efforts.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union are pressuring the United Arab Emirates to show that they are cracking down on companies that evade sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Reuters writes about this with reference to three sources familiar with the situation, UNN reports.

Details

Officials from the U.S., Britain and the EU visited the Gulf state last week as part of a broader coordinated effort to prevent sanctioned goods from reaching Russia, a British Foreign Office spokesman said, declining to comment further.

The sources said that in a number of separate meetings, officials asked the UAE to share detailed trade information on its exports to Russia and re-exports of so-called dual-use goods, which have both civilian and military applications.

Responding to a request for comment, the UAE official did not specify whether negotiations had taken place, but said that bans on certain dual-use products had been issued. Preliminary data indicate no exports or reuse.

AddendumAddendum

A U.S. State Department official said the U.S. delegation visited the UAE as part of an ongoing dialogue on transshipment trends, especially of dual-use goods that support Russia's military industrial base.

Among the Western concerns is that companies in the UAE are involved in the export of computer chips, electronics, equipment and other sanctioned goods to Russia that could be used to aid Moscow's military efforts against Ukraine, the sources said.

the statement reads

Imports of some sanctioned dual-use goods to the UAE increased after Russia was sanctioned by the West.

Sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including a ban on the export of sensitive goods, are mostly applied by Western powers, and other countries are not necessarily forced to comply.

However, the US has taken measures against individuals and companies that circumvent sanctions, including in the UAE and Turkey.

"We continue to have a close dialogue with our international partners, including the US and the EU, on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its implications for the global economy," the official said in an emailed statement that did not mention Russia.

Sources familiar with Western diplomatic ties to the UAE said that more companies in the UAE are likely to be sanctioned by the West for circumventing sanctions against Russia.

Entering the global market: Ukraine and the UAE finalize negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement29.04.24, 14:43 • 19830 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

