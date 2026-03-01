US and allies launched nearly 900 strikes on Iran within the first 12 hours of military operation

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
12:05 AM • 4078 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
09:48 PM • 21799 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 34036 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 45927 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 41782 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 46245 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 48472 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 54861 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 48816 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 51501 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
74%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Saturday regarding the situation in the Middle EastFebruary 28, 04:02 PM • 9094 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - StubbFebruary 28, 04:27 PM • 16350 views
Iranian drone attacked international airport in KuwaitVideoFebruary 28, 04:53 PM • 7652 views
White House confirms Trump monitored Iran strikes from Mar-a-Lago villaFebruary 28, 05:07 PM • 8302 views
Iran closed passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz - MediaFebruary 28, 05:23 PM • 7972 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 43056 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 47183 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 40101 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 44149 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 45168 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 23841 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 23392 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 23270 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 23406 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 37557 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

US and allies launched nearly 900 strikes on Iran within the first 12 hours of military operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The US and its partners carried out approximately 900 attacks on strategic targets in Iran. The operation aims to completely eliminate Tehran's offensive capabilities.

US and allies launched nearly 900 strikes on Iran within the first 12 hours of military operation

The American military, together with its partners, has launched an unprecedented air and sea campaign, carrying out about 900 attacks on strategic Iranian targets using aviation, navy, and drones. This was reported by correspondent Jennifer Griffin, citing a Pentagon official, writes UNN.

Details

As Griffin stated, the operation is taking place against the backdrop of a massive Iranian shelling, during which about 300 ballistic missiles were launched. The main goal of the allies is the complete elimination of Tehran's offensive potential, so that the country no longer has the ability to attack its neighbors with missiles, drones, or naval forces.

Repelling missile attacks and strikes on American bases in Bahrain

Despite a significant replenishment of the Iranian arsenal since last summer, which now numbers thousands of missiles of various ranges, American air defense systems successfully contain enemy fire.

Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes28.02.26, 13:55 • 45929 views

At the headquarters of the US 5th Fleet in Bahrain, a hit on the "Ray Dome" radar installation and an empty warehouse was recorded, but the military leadership assures that these incidents in no way affected the execution of the combat mission. According to an American official, the numerous reserves available allow maintaining a high intensity of the operation and continuing the methodical destruction of Iranian military infrastructure.

Duration of the military campaign and the issue of nuclear facilities

The command expects the active phase of hostilities to last several weeks, although the final decision on the timing remains with the US President. Currently, the priority task is the final suppression of Iranian air defense, which may take several more days.

Special attention is paid to the storage sites of highly enriched uranium – US and partner intelligence knows their exact location, but admits that the physical destruction of these fortified facilities is an extremely difficult technical task that requires additional planning.

Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei28.02.26, 23:48 • 21810 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
The Pentagon
Tehran
Bahrain
United States
Iran