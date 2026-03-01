US and allies launched nearly 900 strikes on Iran within the first 12 hours of military operation

The American military, together with its partners, has launched an unprecedented air and sea campaign, carrying out about 900 attacks on strategic Iranian targets using aviation, navy, and drones. This was reported by correspondent Jennifer Griffin, citing a Pentagon official, writes UNN.

Details

As Griffin stated, the operation is taking place against the backdrop of a massive Iranian shelling, during which about 300 ballistic missiles were launched. The main goal of the allies is the complete elimination of Tehran's offensive potential, so that the country no longer has the ability to attack its neighbors with missiles, drones, or naval forces.

Despite a significant replenishment of the Iranian arsenal since last summer, which now numbers thousands of missiles of various ranges, American air defense systems successfully contain enemy fire.

At the headquarters of the US 5th Fleet in Bahrain, a hit on the "Ray Dome" radar installation and an empty warehouse was recorded, but the military leadership assures that these incidents in no way affected the execution of the combat mission. According to an American official, the numerous reserves available allow maintaining a high intensity of the operation and continuing the methodical destruction of Iranian military infrastructure.

The command expects the active phase of hostilities to last several weeks, although the final decision on the timing remains with the US President. Currently, the priority task is the final suppression of Iranian air defense, which may take several more days.

Special attention is paid to the storage sites of highly enriched uranium – US and partner intelligence knows their exact location, but admits that the physical destruction of these fortified facilities is an extremely difficult technical task that requires additional planning.

