High school students will be able to complete their education at their schools even after their status changes. This applies to students studying under the two-year upper-secondary school program. UNN reports this with reference to Law No. 5042-IX, which was published in the newspaper "Holos Ukrayiny" and will enter into force at the end of December.

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On Monday, November 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Draft Law No. 15082-d "On Amending the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education" to Ensure the Completion of Complete General Secondary Education by Students Who Are Obtaining Specialized Secondary Education Within the Two-Year Upper-Secondary School in the 2026/2027 Academic Year at the Same General Secondary Education Institution to Which They Were Enrolled (Transferred)".

On Tuesday, November 24, it was published in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrayiny." The transitional provisions state that the law enters into force one month after the day following the day of its publication, that is, on December 25.

During this time, the Cabinet of Ministers must bring its regulatory and legal acts into compliance with this law, as well as ensure that ministries and other central executive bodies bring their regulatory and legal acts into compliance with this law.

The said law was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on October 29. It stipulates that students who are obtaining specialized secondary education within the two-year upper-secondary school in the 2026/2027 academic year will be able to complete their education at the same institution to which they were enrolled or transferred.

This primarily concerns current tenth-graders who are studying under the 2011 State Standard. They will have the opportunity to complete the 11th grade at their school and receive a certificate of complete general secondary education, even if the institution changes its type and becomes a gymnasium by that time. In particular, if the school is reorganized from a lyceum into a gymnasium, students will be allowed to continue studying under the current two-year program until its completion.

If the educational institution is merged with another one, students will be able to complete their education at the institution that becomes its legal successor.

The school will become a gymnasium, but the students will stay: Parliament changed the rules for upper-secondary education