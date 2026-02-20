UPL restarts after a break: where and when to watch the matches of the 17th round

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
02:46 PM • 1498 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 4936 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 8990 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 11471 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 23341 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 11582 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 18901 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49432 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82048 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51331 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.8m/s
64%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 30457 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 32811 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 17768 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 27352 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 14139 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 6026 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 14288 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 23329 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 54049 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 89167 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 3120 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 27505 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 32967 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 30606 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 26883 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

UPL restarts after a break: where and when to watch the matches of the 17th round

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The Ukrainian Premier League has resumed its season after the winter break, with the 17th round taking place from February 20 to 23. Leaders LNZ, Shakhtar, Polissya, and Dynamo are competing for European cups.

UPL restarts after a break: where and when to watch the matches of the 17th round

Today, the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) officially resumes its season after a winter break that lasted several weeks, UNN reports.

Details

After holidays and training camps with control matches, clubs are once again taking to the field in the 17th round of the 2025/26 season, which will run from February 20 to 23. In particular, it is interesting to see how ready the championship leaders are for the start of the second half of the season. Currently, the European Cup zone includes Cherkasy LNZ (35 points – 1st place), Donetsk "Shakhtar" (35 points – 2nd place), Zhytomyr "Polissia" (30 points – 3rd place), and Kyiv "Dynamo" (26 points – 4th place).

The first match of the second half of the UPL started at 3:30 PM in Rivne: local "Veres" hosted SC "Poltava".

The main football event of the day will take place at 6:00 PM in Kyiv, where "Dynamo" will meet "Rukh".

Ukraine's highest-paid footballers - how much do Oleksandr Zinchenko, Artem Dovbyk, and Illia Zabarnyi earn?18.02.26, 06:30 • 8845 views

In the context of the Dynamo players' game against Lviv, particular attention is drawn to the situation at the top of the standings: the intrigue remains, and the struggle between the leaders promises to be intense. In particular, it is clear that it is absolutely undesirable for Kyiv to lose points in today's game.

It should be noted that the matches of the Ukrainian championship are broadcast by UPL.TB. By the way, this TV channel can also be watched on the MEGOGO media service.

UPL Round 17 Match Schedule:

  • February 20 (Friday): Veres — Poltava — 15:30; Dynamo — Rukh — 18:00;
    • February 21 (Saturday): Epicenter — LNZ — 13:00; Metalist 1925 — Kryvbas — 15:30;
      • February 22 (Sunday): Kolos — Polissia — 13:00; Shakhtar — Karpaty — 15:30;
        • February 23 (Monday): Oleksandriia — Obolon — 13:00; Kudrivka — Zorya — 15:30.

          Stanislav Karmazin

          Sports
          FC Metalist 1925
          Ukrainian Premier League
          Shakhtar (Donetsk)
          FC Dynamo Kyiv
          FC Rukh
          Rivne
          Kyiv