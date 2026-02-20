UPL restarts after a break: where and when to watch the matches of the 17th round

Today, the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) officially resumes its season after a winter break that lasted several weeks, UNN reports.

Details

After holidays and training camps with control matches, clubs are once again taking to the field in the 17th round of the 2025/26 season, which will run from February 20 to 23. In particular, it is interesting to see how ready the championship leaders are for the start of the second half of the season. Currently, the European Cup zone includes Cherkasy LNZ (35 points – 1st place), Donetsk "Shakhtar" (35 points – 2nd place), Zhytomyr "Polissia" (30 points – 3rd place), and Kyiv "Dynamo" (26 points – 4th place).

The first match of the second half of the UPL started at 3:30 PM in Rivne: local "Veres" hosted SC "Poltava".

The main football event of the day will take place at 6:00 PM in Kyiv, where "Dynamo" will meet "Rukh".

Ukraine's highest-paid footballers - how much do Oleksandr Zinchenko, Artem Dovbyk, and Illia Zabarnyi earn?

In the context of the Dynamo players' game against Lviv, particular attention is drawn to the situation at the top of the standings: the intrigue remains, and the struggle between the leaders promises to be intense. In particular, it is clear that it is absolutely undesirable for Kyiv to lose points in today's game.

It should be noted that the matches of the Ukrainian championship are broadcast by UPL.TB. By the way, this TV channel can also be watched on the MEGOGO media service.

UPL Round 17 Match Schedule: