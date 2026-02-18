Ukraine's highest-paid footballers - how much do Oleksandr Zinchenko, Artem Dovbyk, and Illia Zabarnyi earn?

$43.170.07
February 17, 06:24 PM • 10486 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 20189 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 24163 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 26054 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 24644 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 23538 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 27713 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 36387 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 48136 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 56689 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Ukraine prepares for bad weather - Emergency Response Headquarters deployedFebruary 17, 07:11 PM
US did not provide licenses for Patriot missile production in Europe - ZelenskyyFebruary 17, 08:11 PM
Ukraine expects new defense support packages to start arriving by February 24 - OPFebruary 17, 09:14 PM
The number of victims of Russian UAVs in Sumy region has increased to 11February 17, 09:33 PM
Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group reached a dead end - AxiosFebruary 17, 09:47 PM
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtFebruary 17, 10:46 AM
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsFebruary 16, 02:10 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station

Exclusive

February 16, 01:44 PM
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 77120 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis

Exclusive

February 16, 11:42 AM
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 80439 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Oleh Kiper
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childFebruary 17, 05:21 PM
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationFebruary 17, 11:43 AM
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisFebruary 17, 11:12 AM
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himFebruary 16, 06:54 PM
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Ukraine's highest-paid footballers - how much do Oleksandr Zinchenko, Artem Dovbyk, and Illia Zabarnyi earn?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Artem Dovbyk, and Illia Zabarnyi are the highest-paid Ukrainian footballers. Their annual salaries in European clubs range from 5 to 5.56 million euros gross.

Ukraine's highest-paid footballers - how much do Oleksandr Zinchenko, Artem Dovbyk, and Illia Zabarnyi earn?

World-class footballers earn high salaries. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo has a salary of over 200 million euros at Al-Nassr. Ukrainian football players also have quite good salaries. Leading players of the Ukrainian national team, who play in top European championships, have contracts with salaries of several million euros per year. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the financial portal Capology.

Details

The highest-paid Ukrainian footballers currently are Oleksandr Zinchenko, Artem Dovbyk, and Illia Zabarnyi. 

Oleksandr Zinchenko

The Ukrainian versatile player plays for Ajax Amsterdam, where his annual salary is about 5 million euros gross, which corresponds to approximately 96 thousand euros per week, excluding bonuses. By the way, Oleksandr recently suffered a serious injury in his debut match for the Amsterdam team.

Artem Dovbyk

The forward of the Ukrainian national team plays for Italian Roma, where he receives approximately 5.56 million euros per year gross, or about 106.9 thousand euros per week. His contract with the Roman club is valid until the summer of 2029, and the total guaranteed amount of payments under the agreement is more than 22 million euros, excluding bonuses.

Illia Zabarnyi

The central defender of the French grand Paris Saint-Germain receives about 5.45 million euros per year gross after moving to the club, which is approximately 104.8 thousand euros per week. His contract is valid until 2030, and the total payments under the agreement could exceed 27 million euros.

Thus, among the three Ukrainians, Artem Dovbyk has the highest basic salary, but the difference between the players' contracts is insignificant - all of them are approximately in the same financial range as players in leading European leagues. At the same time, actual incomes may be higher, as contracts provide for bonuses, signing payments, and commercial agreements that are not included in basic salaries.

Recall

Ukrainian national football team player Oleksandr Zinchenko signed a contract with Ajax Amsterdam at least until the end of the current season.

Ukraine national team forward Dovbyk underwent surgery: how long will the striker be out?19.01.26, 20:18 • 2947 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Ukraine