Ukraine's highest-paid footballers - how much do Oleksandr Zinchenko, Artem Dovbyk, and Illia Zabarnyi earn?

World-class footballers earn high salaries. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo has a salary of over 200 million euros at Al-Nassr. Ukrainian football players also have quite good salaries. Leading players of the Ukrainian national team, who play in top European championships, have contracts with salaries of several million euros per year. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the financial portal Capology.

Details

The highest-paid Ukrainian footballers currently are Oleksandr Zinchenko, Artem Dovbyk, and Illia Zabarnyi.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

The Ukrainian versatile player plays for Ajax Amsterdam, where his annual salary is about 5 million euros gross, which corresponds to approximately 96 thousand euros per week, excluding bonuses. By the way, Oleksandr recently suffered a serious injury in his debut match for the Amsterdam team.

Artem Dovbyk

The forward of the Ukrainian national team plays for Italian Roma, where he receives approximately 5.56 million euros per year gross, or about 106.9 thousand euros per week. His contract with the Roman club is valid until the summer of 2029, and the total guaranteed amount of payments under the agreement is more than 22 million euros, excluding bonuses.

Illia Zabarnyi

The central defender of the French grand Paris Saint-Germain receives about 5.45 million euros per year gross after moving to the club, which is approximately 104.8 thousand euros per week. His contract is valid until 2030, and the total payments under the agreement could exceed 27 million euros.

Thus, among the three Ukrainians, Artem Dovbyk has the highest basic salary, but the difference between the players' contracts is insignificant - all of them are approximately in the same financial range as players in leading European leagues. At the same time, actual incomes may be higher, as contracts provide for bonuses, signing payments, and commercial agreements that are not included in basic salaries.

Recall

Ukrainian national football team player Oleksandr Zinchenko signed a contract with Ajax Amsterdam at least until the end of the current season.

Ukraine national team forward Dovbyk underwent surgery: how long will the striker be out?