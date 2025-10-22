Up to three queues simultaneously: tomorrow, rolling blackouts will be applied in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, October 23, in most regions of Ukraine, from 07:00 to 23:00, scheduled power outages will be forcibly applied for up to three queues simultaneously. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, October 23, in most regions of Ukraine, from 07:00 to 23:00, consumption restriction measures will be forcibly applied. For household consumers – scheduled hourly outages of up to three queues simultaneously. For industrial consumers – power limitation schedules - the statement reads.

Ukrenergo added that in case of a change in the situation, additional information will be provided.

From 4 p.m. in Ukraine, in all regions where emergency power outages occurred, schedules of hourly outages for up to three queues simultaneously are being introduced, in addition, schedules for industry will be in effect until 10 p.m.