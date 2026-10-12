Up to 44 hours in water, as well as a puncture test — the durability tests that boots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergo

Winter boots are part of a servicemember’s standard combat kit. The Ministry of Defence explained how winter boots with high uppers are constructed, how they are inspected and tested before being supplied to the military, reports UNN.

The ministry immediately noted that boots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be manufactured by different enterprises. Each manufacturer’s products must comply with the Ministry of Defence technical specification TS A01XJ.14755-362:2022 (01) and the approved reference sample. Therefore, during acceptance, it is not the trademark that is assessed, but the design, materials, and test results.

What high-uppers boots are made of

The boot upper is made of nubuck and a synthetic material of the “Cordura” type. The toe and heel areas have protective overlays, while a bellows tongue helps prevent snow, dirt, and small foreign objects from getting inside.

The lining material of the “Membrane” type must cover at least 75% of the boot’s height. The seams of the membrane lining are additionally sealed with heat-adhesive tape.

The sole consists of two layers. The intermediate polyurethane layer provides cushioning, while the rubber outsole provides strength and traction on the surface. The sole is attached to the upper by direct molding. The minimum tread height in the front section is 4.7 mm, while the strength of the sole-to-upper bond must be at least 4 N/mm.

An anti-puncture material is placed at the base of the boot. Above it are a 4-mm-thick insulating layer made of a material of the “Neoprene” type and a molded foil-lined insole. Foil-lined material is also provided in the toe area.

Each pair is additionally supplied with replacement laces, a spare molded insole, water-repellent treatment, a brush, and care instructions.

What quality and strength indicators are checked in the laboratory

The technical specification establishes requirements both for finished boots and for each main material.

In particular, the following are checked:

weight – a half-pair in size 42 must weigh no more than 850 g;

nubuck thickness – from 2 to 2.6 mm;

nubuck water resistance – at least 180 minutes;

waterproofness of the membrane material – at least 4500 mbar;

resistance of the membrane to water vapor – no more than 5 m²·Pa/W;

watertightness of the membrane’s taped seams – at least 1 bar for five minutes;

resistance of the anti-puncture material – at least 1100 N;

abrasion resistance of the rubber sole layer – no more than 150 mm³;

resistance of the sole to the effects of oil and petroleum products – the change in the indicator must not exceed 12%.

Accredited laboratories with confirmed technical competence and independence may be used for inspections.

One of the military footwear manufacturers, Talan, also reports testing materials and finished footwear for tensile strength, abrasion, and moisture resistance in its own laboratory. Such production control supplements, but does not replace, verification of compliance with the Ministry of Defence’s requirements.

How long the boots are tested for protection against water

The membrane and materials are tested separately, but the finished boot also undergoes testing.

For this purpose, the footwear is secured in a special machine and immersed in water above the level of the lower lacing eyelet. The mechanism bends the toe section at an angle of 25 degrees at a speed of about 60 cycles per minute and with a force of about 600 N.

During the test, the number of cycles before water appears, the point of penetration, and the area of wetting are recorded. The full program may last up to 44 hours and involves up to 158,400 bends. The condition of the inside is checked using automatic sensors or moisture-absorbing paper.

This simulates prolonged walking through wet snow, puddles, and moist soil, when the materials are simultaneously in contact with water and repeatedly flexed.

What protects the sole of tactical footwear from punctures and breakage

A sample of the rubber outsole undergoes 60,000 flexing cycles. After testing, the increase in the control cut must not exceed 4 mm.

The hardness and abrasion resistance of the rubber, the strength of the sole attachment, and its insulation against cold are determined separately. During the cold test, the temperature decrease on the upper surface of the main insole must not exceed 10°C.

The puncture-resistant layer is tested in accordance with the standards for protective footwear. It must withstand a force of at least 1,100 N. In the current technical specification, this component is defined as a puncture-resistant artificial material. In materials concerning tests of a particular model, it was also described as a Kevlar-based insole additionally insulated with neoprene.

How the sole’s grip on snow and wet ground is evaluated

Grip is influenced by the composition of the rubber, the hardness of the sole, and the height and shape of the tread. Multidirectional tread elements help maintain contact with the surface, while larger gaps between them help the sole self-cleanse of dirt and small stones.

During military tests of the winter model, walking and running were tested on various surfaces and in different weather conditions. Service members who tested the boots noted their grip on the ground and snow, as well as less slipping on wet ground. Components were also added to the rubber to help the sole retain its elasticity at subzero temperatures.

At the same time, the publicly available version of the technical specification does not provide a separate numerical value for the coefficient of friction. Therefore, the boots should not be described as "non-slip" without specifying the test conditions. Stability is assessed comprehensively—based on the tread design, material properties, and the results of military research tests.

What other tests military footwear undergoes before delivery

Before delivery, the materials, construction, and finished boots are checked for compliance with the technical specification and the approved reference sample. Quality control is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Defence and the terms of the specific state contract.

New models initially undergo military research tests. Service members use them in various weather conditions and assess their comfort, functionality, fit, weight, and the behavior of the materials. Based on the test results, the design may be refined. After that, the material characteristics are confirmed in laboratory tests.

This approach makes it possible to combine measurable indicators with the experience of the people who will use the footwear during their service.

How many pairs of winter combat boots were delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2026

According to the Defence Procurement Agency DOT, as of the end of September, nearly 260,000 pairs of winter high-leg boots had been shipped to military units.

The deliveries are being made under contracts concluded to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2026.

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