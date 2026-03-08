Up to +15 and no precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on March 8

$43.810.0050.900.00
March 7, 01:30 PM • 21207 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
March 7, 12:32 PM • 53512 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
March 7, 10:22 AM • 32741 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 34356 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 52211 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 58280 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 65590 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 45155 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 89856 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30750 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Conflict in Iran could benefit Ukraine - President of FinlandMarch 7, 07:30 PM • 11426 views
Paratroopers of the 77th Airmobile Brigade showed the elimination of a group of occupiers near Zahryzove in the Kupyansk directionVideoMarch 7, 09:59 PM • 7936 views
Trump to Starmer: We don't need people who enter wars after we've already wonPhotoMarch 7, 10:32 PM • 8846 views
Ukrzaliznytsia delays a number of international and domestic trains due to shelling12:12 AM • 7456 views
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv01:58 AM • 10247 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 53830 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 60913 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 89856 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 56787 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 64320 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 18801 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 21431 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 23253 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 24533 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 24639 views
Up to +15 and no precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on March 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On Sunday, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness with no precipitation and temperatures up to +15°C. In Kyiv, the air will warm up to 10 degrees Celsius with a light wind.

Up to +15 and no precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on March 8

On Sunday, March 8, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any of Ukraine's regions on Sunday.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 7-12° Celsius, in western regions up to 15°, in the northeast and east of the country 3-8° Celsius.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on March 8, with no precipitation. Air temperature +8°...+10°.

Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-801.03.26, 19:51 • 73954 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter