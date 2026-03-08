Up to +15 and no precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on March 8

On Sunday, March 8, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any of Ukraine's regions on Sunday.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 7-12° Celsius, in western regions up to 15°, in the northeast and east of the country 3-8° Celsius. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on March 8, with no precipitation. Air temperature +8°...+10°.

