UOC (MP) Metropolitan Povoroznyuk заочно convicted for supporting aggression against Ukraine

UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

Based on the materials of the Security Service, Vasily Povoroznyuk, the sanctioned metropolitan of the Luhansk Diocese of the UOC (MP), was заочно sentenced to 11 years in prison. - the SBU informs.

According to the investigation, Metropolitan Povoroznyuk cooperates with the 'Rashists' (Russian aggressors) in the temporarily occupied territories.

Povoroznyuk was one of the first in the region to publicly support Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. It has been documented that in September 2022, the cleric arrived at the Kremlin to participate in the ceremony of the so-called "accession" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the aggressor country. - the SBU reports.

According to law enforcement officers, in May 2022, Povoroznyuk "spread enemy propaganda during a 'round table' meeting in Luhansk," an event held under the leadership of the leader of the so-called LNR (Luhansk People's Republic).

Metropolitan Povoroznyuk repeatedly gave interviews to Russian propagandists, where he called for the continuation of the war against Ukraine and the seizure of new territories of our state. - the SBU post states.

Based on the collected evidence, the court found the cleric guilty under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state). Additionally, the court ruled to deprive Povoroznyuk of the right to hold any positions in religious organizations for a period of 13 years.

Addition

The court ordered the confiscation and transfer of all property belonging to the cleric to the state's revenue. This includes two apartments: one in Boryspil district of Kyiv region, the other in Luhansk region, as well as a private house in Vinnytsia region. Also among the confiscated property are two cars belonging to the convicted person, including a Toyota Land Cruiser 200.

Since the convicted person is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

Recall

174 criminal proceedings have been initiated against UOC (MP) priests. 122 UOC clerics have been notified of suspicion. 31 guilty verdicts have been handed down.

