Collaborators of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation detained in Odesa

$41.640.06
48.780.14
uken
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
06:31 AM • 19661 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 44062 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 91456 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 90205 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 221505 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 183620 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 94643 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104502 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 148881 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 248899 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
8.1m/s
40%
744mm
Popular news
Border guards showed the destruction of two Russian cannons and six occupiers near VovchanskJune 30, 12:10 AM • 14144 views
Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospectsJune 30, 12:42 AM • 20843 views
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injuredJune 30, 01:49 AM • 20375 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul07:05 AM • 11984 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 7938 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 19661 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 221505 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 248899 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 235844 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 294826 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Yermak
Rafael Grossi
Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kharkiv Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 8242 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 65957 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 78483 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 183620 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 57998 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Kh-101
Kalibr (missile family)
Brent Crude

Collaborators of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation detained in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1372 views

Two agents of the Russian special services, who collected and transmitted information about the location of Ukrainian military facilities, have been detained in Odesa. The suspect recruited citizens, and one of them also distributed pro-Russian posts on social networks.

Collaborators of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation detained in Odesa

According to the task of the representative of the Russian special services, traitors collected and transmitted information about the location of the Ukrainian military. UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors of Odesa region exposed two agents of Russian intelligence agencies.

According to the investigation, the natives of Odesa are related to the execution of tasks of the representative of the special services of the Russian Federation. This refers to the collection and transmission of information about the location of the Ukrainian military, as well as the movement of equipment and positions near defense facilities in Odesa.

Prosecutors also established that the suspect woman was engaged in recruiting local population.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized a mobile phone with evidence of illegal activity.

Under the instructions of the suspect, a 35-year-old Odesa resident transmitted military information about personnel, equipment, movement routes, and coordinates of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units located in Odesa and Vinnytsia regions.

"Brought 7 kilograms of explosives": Maliuk on the details of the Russian special services' attempt to blow up the SBU building23.06.25, 17:08 • 15706 views

In social networks, the latter openly supported the actions of the aggressor country, denied temporary occupation, humiliated the national dignity of Ukrainians, and posted messages with precise coordinates of temporary locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units.

Both defendants were notified of suspicion of high treason (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court, at the prosecutor's request, chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect - detention.

Tracked combat sorties: SBU detained an FSB agent who aimed missiles at military airfields30.05.25, 10:31 • 2240 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9