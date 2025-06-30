Collaborators of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation detained in Odesa

According to the task of the representative of the Russian special services, traitors collected and transmitted information about the location of the Ukrainian military. UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors of Odesa region exposed two agents of Russian intelligence agencies.

According to the investigation, the natives of Odesa are related to the execution of tasks of the representative of the special services of the Russian Federation. This refers to the collection and transmission of information about the location of the Ukrainian military, as well as the movement of equipment and positions near defense facilities in Odesa.

Prosecutors also established that the suspect woman was engaged in recruiting local population.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized a mobile phone with evidence of illegal activity.

Under the instructions of the suspect, a 35-year-old Odesa resident transmitted military information about personnel, equipment, movement routes, and coordinates of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units located in Odesa and Vinnytsia regions.

In social networks, the latter openly supported the actions of the aggressor country, denied temporary occupation, humiliated the national dignity of Ukrainians, and posted messages with precise coordinates of temporary locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units.

Both defendants were notified of suspicion of high treason (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court, at the prosecutor's request, chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect - detention.

