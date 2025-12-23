Untaxed 17 million hryvnias: case of former official of Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent to court

An indictment has been sent to court against a former official of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which refers to illegal enrichment and illegal storage of weapons and ammunition. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, it concerns the former head of the Central Department for the Provision of Fuel and Lubricants of the Rear of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in 2020–2024, the man acquired assets whose value significantly exceeds his legal income. In particular, it concerns 15 land plots, three cars, an unfinished residential building, an apartment, and securities.

The total value of the property exceeds the declared income by more than 6,500 tax-free minimums and amounts to more than 17 million hryvnias. In order to ensure the subsequent recovery of assets into state revenue, the property has been seized - the post says.

In addition, during a search at the man's place of residence, law enforcement officers seized firearms and ammunition, which were stored without a legal permit.

The actions of the former official are qualified under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment) and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition) - emphasized the Office of the Prosecutor General.

