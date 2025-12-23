$42.150.10
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Untaxed 17 million hryvnias: case of former official of Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The former head of the Central Department for the Provision of Fuel and Lubricants of the Rear of the Logistics Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is accused of illicit enrichment of over 17 million hryvnias. He also illegally stored weapons and ammunition seized during the search.

Untaxed 17 million hryvnias: case of former official of Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent to court

An indictment has been sent to court against a former official of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which refers to illegal enrichment and illegal storage of weapons and ammunition. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, it concerns the former head of the Central Department for the Provision of Fuel and Lubricants of the Rear of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in 2020–2024, the man acquired assets whose value significantly exceeds his legal income. In particular, it concerns 15 land plots, three cars, an unfinished residential building, an apartment, and securities.

The total value of the property exceeds the declared income by more than 6,500 tax-free minimums and amounts to more than 17 million hryvnias. In order to ensure the subsequent recovery of assets into state revenue, the property has been seized

- the post says.

In addition, during a search at the man's place of residence, law enforcement officers seized firearms and ammunition, which were stored without a legal permit.

The actions of the former official are qualified under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment) and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition)

 - emphasized the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Additionally

Police detained a man suspected of shooting near Bessarabska Square in the central part of Kyiv.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
State budget
Search
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv