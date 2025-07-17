Unjustified and absurd: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Hungary's decision to ban entry for three Ukrainian servicemen

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Hungary's decision to ban three Ukrainian military officials from entering the country due to the death of ethnic Hungarian Jozsef Sebestyen, stating that this decision is unfounded and absurd. Sybiha wrote about this on X, as reported by UNN.

Hungary's decision to ban three Ukrainian military officials from entering its territory is unfounded and absurd. We reject Hungary's manipulations and will not tolerate such disrespect for our military. Ukraine reserves the right to take appropriate retaliatory measures. - Sybiha wrote.

Addition

Hungary banned three Ukrainian military officials from entering the country due to the death of ethnic Hungarian Jozsef Sebestyen, allegedly after forced mobilization in Zakarpattia.

It is reported that the entry ban to Hungary applies to the head of the personnel department of the Ground Forces Command staff (Colonel Vitaliy Tkachenko), the commander of the Operational Command "West" (Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvedyuk), and the head of the Mobilization Department of the Ministry of Defense (Colonel Roman Yuzvenko).

Recall

On July 10, Hungary summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the death of a Hungarian citizen in Zakarpattia, who was allegedly beaten by TCC employees. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary stated that the man died from injuries sustained after being detained and beaten with an iron rod.

In turn, the Ukrainian side reported that the deceased had Ukrainian citizenship, and according to the forensic medical examination, the cause of his death was pulmonary embolism.

Subsequently, the Hungarian government initiated the inclusion of three Ukrainian military commanders in the European Union's sanctions list in connection with the alleged violent death of a Hungarian due to the actions of the TCC in Zakarpattia.