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UNESCO has extended its emergency assistance program for Ukraine to protect education, science, and culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

UNESCO’s Executive Board has extended the assistance program for Ukraine during the war. It includes monitoring damage and supporting education, science, and culture.

UNESCO has extended its emergency assistance program for Ukraine to protect education, science, and culture

UNESCO has extended its emergency assistance program for Ukraine amid russia’s full-scale war. The decision provides for monitoring the situation in Ukraine in the areas within the Organization’s remit and calls on international partners to step up support to protect and restore education, science, and cultural heritage. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that amid the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, cultural heritage sites, educational institutions, and scientific institutions, particular importance is being attached to assessing the damage caused, documenting the destruction, taking urgent measures to preserve cultural assets, ensuring the continuity of education and scientific activity, and restoring damaged infrastructure.

The decision adopted should provide an additional impetus for mobilizing international resources and turning solidarity with Ukraine into concrete results necessary to protect and restore the areas within UNESCO’s remit that continue to suffer the devastating impact of Russian aggression

- the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added that an important practical signal of support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was the task assigned by the decision of the Executive Board to the Director-General of UNESCO to monitor the situation in Ukraine in the areas falling within the Organization’s mandate, within the internationally recognized borders of our state.

After the decision was adopted, Ukraine emphasized the need to improve the promptness of UNESCO’s response, ensure adequate funding for the relevant programs, and called on UNESCO member states and international donors to increase financial contributions and join the implementation of specific projects to protect and restore Ukrainian education, science, culture, and cultural heritage.

Sybiga called on UNESCO to increase pressure on russia over the destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage15.08.26, 20:25 • 4189 views

Olga Rozgon

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