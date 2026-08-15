Sybiga called on UNESCO to increase pressure on russia over the destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha met in Kyiv with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany and called on the organization to strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s cultural heritage. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.

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Sybiha stressed that Russian strikes on museums, monuments, universities and other cultural sites are part of the russian federation’s systematic policy.

russia understands their strategic importance very well, which is why its strikes on Ukrainian museums, monuments, universities, schools and research institutions are not accidental – the Foreign Minister said.

The parties separately discussed the protection of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and other UNESCO World Heritage sites, as well as the return of Ukrainian cultural valuables that russia removed from the occupied territories.

Sybiha called on UNESCO to continue supporting Ukraine and responding to russian crimes.

russia must be held accountable for all these crimes – the minister concluded.

Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing the status of national shrines of the Ukrainian people