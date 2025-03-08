"Under threat of encirclement": The Telegraph reported on the situation in the Kursk region
Russian troops have breached the front line and are advancing on a key supply line from two directions in the Kursk region. The situation is complicated by the cessation of intelligence sharing between the United States and Ukraine.
10 thousand Ukrainian soldiers are under threat of encirclement, reports The Telegraph in an article about the situation in the Kursk region, writes UNN.

"Ten thousand Ukrainian soldiers are under threat of encirclement after Russia broke through the front line and advanced on a key supply line from two directions," the publication writes.
It is reported that Russian troops have advanced in Sudzha, which is 11 kilometers deep into Russia, crossing the border with Sumy region of Ukraine from the north on Friday.
A junior sergeant who communicated with The Telegraph via sporadic phone contact said that "the possibility of retreating from Kursk is being considered to avoid further losses." "We want to avoid losses. The fear of encirclement is real," he said.
The Telegraph notes that the Russian advance on the key road occurred shortly after the US halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
By limiting surveillance, the US will allow the Russians to operate more freely and plan attacks without Ukraine's knowledge, experts believe.
An officer of military intelligence in Kyiv told The Telegraph that the freeze amounts to "more or less a complete blackout."
The reduction in intelligence also affects Ukraine's ability to anticipate Russian missile strikes and drone attacks.

Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukraine has not yet received information on how the US will limit access to intelligence, but Kyiv is working on alternatives.