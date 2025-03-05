CIA Director revealed details of the "pause" in US aid to Ukraine: he hopes that "on the intelligence front" it will go away
Kyiv • UNN
John Ratcliffe hopes that the pause in providing intelligence assistance to Ukraine will soon be over. According to him, the United States will continue to cooperate with Ukraine as before to counter aggression.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe hopes that the pause in assistance to Ukraine, including "on the intelligence front," will go away, and work with Ukraine will continue as before. He said this on Fox Business on Wednesday, reports UNN.
Details
Ratcliffe noted that "what President Trump said... he asked for a pause." "President Trump is a peace president,.. he wants to end the wars that exist," he pointed out.
He pointed out that Trump had asked about commitment to the peace process and said "let's put it on pause," and noted that "we saw the reaction" - the message from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I think that on the military front and on the intelligence front, the pause that allowed this to happen, I think, will go away, and I think we will work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have," Ratcliffe said.
According to him, "to push back on the aggression that is there," "to put the world in the better place for these peace negotiations to move forward."
Earlier
Fox journalists reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the pause in supplying weapons and intelligence to Ukraine.