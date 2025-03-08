DeepState: the enemy has advanced in two settlements in Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
DeepState analysts reported the enemy's advance in Stara and Nova Sorochyn on the night of March 8. Russian occupiers are trying to reach logistical routes towards Suja.
DeepState project analysts reported on the enemy's successes in the Kursk region on the night of March 8. This is reported by UNN with a link to the OSINT project on Telegram.
Details
On the night of March 8 at 02:22, DeepState analysts updated the combat map.
The enemy advanced in Stara Sorochyna and Nova Sorochyna
Recall that Russian occupiers are fighting on the border of the Sumy region, trying to reach the logistics roads towards Sudzha. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting significant losses on enemy assault groups at the border.
