Undeclared assets and property worth almost UAH 29 million: MPs in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Cherkasy regions served with suspicions

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
11:40 AM • 2090 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 11006 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 13188 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 22215 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 22711 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 62203 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 97465 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 56454 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 190716 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 207858 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.8m/s
36%
756mm
Popular news
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideoAugust 15, 02:24 AM • 99480 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missingAugust 15, 02:40 AM • 57194 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhotoAugust 15, 03:23 AM • 57460 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffVideoAugust 15, 05:27 AM • 30619 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 53127 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 10984 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 11224 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 22176 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 53143 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 190704 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 75021 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 159205 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 108372 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 125247 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 174082 views
Actual
Financial Times
Truth Social
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Facebook

Undeclared assets and property worth almost UAH 29 million: MPs in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Cherkasy regions served with suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2378 views

Four deputies in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Cherkasy regions have been notified of suspicion of declaring inaccurate information totaling almost UAH 29 million. Among them is Cherkasy City Council deputy Araik Mkrtchyan, who failed to declare over UAH 9.7 million in savings.

Undeclared assets and property worth almost UAH 29 million: MPs in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Cherkasy regions served with suspicions

Four deputies in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Cherkasy regions have been notified of suspicion of declaring inaccurate information totaling almost UAH 29 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

As UNN learned from its own sources, this specifically refers to Cherkasy City Council deputy Araik Mkrtchyan.  

"Inaccurate information on a particularly large scale was declared by a deputy of the Cherkasy City Council, a deputy of a settlement council in the Lviv region, and two deputies of settlement councils in the Kharkiv region. The total amount of undeclared assets and property is almost UAH 29 million," the report says. 

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the deputies were notified of suspicion under Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Specifically, in Cherkasy, a city council deputy failed to declare over UAH 9.7 million in savings in his annual declaration for 2022. He also understated the value of a luxury BMW car, registered to his wife, by almost UAH 3.5 million. The official stated the car's value as only UAH 10,000, claiming it was damaged in a traffic accident that never actually occurred.

In the Lviv region, when submitting his annual declaration for 2022, a settlement council deputy failed to include property worth UAH 4.5 million: two land plots totaling 40 acres, an apartment, and a house of 173 sq.m.

"One of the deputies of the settlement council in the Kharkiv region did not indicate over 30 land plots and a share in a non-residential building with a total value of over UAH 7.5 million in the 2024 declaration," the report states. 

The OGP reports that a deputy of another settlement council in January 2024 did not reflect in her 2021 declaration a residential building, land plots, leased objects, cars, trucks, and trailers. She also concealed corporate rights in a farm, income from real estate sales, entrepreneurial activity, and work in business entities, as well as cash and non-cash funds. The total value of undeclared assets is over UAH 3.6 million. 

Ex-official of defense enterprise concealed Ferrari Roma, bought by Russians, in declaration15.08.25, 12:29 • 3562 views

Addition

In 2023, Cherkasy City Council deputy and head of the local "Servant of the People" faction, Araik Mkrtchyan, declared a 2022 BMW 3, stating a purchase price of UAH 10,000, which does not correspond to the market price of a prestigious sports car.

The true cost of such a car starts from UAH 2 million and reaches over UAH 4.8 million.

The deputy's wife declared dividends totaling UAH 7.5 million and the sale of movable property also for UAH 10,000, which is likely the deal with the BMW 3.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Servant of the People
Cherkasy