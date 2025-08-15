Undeclared assets and property worth almost UAH 29 million: MPs in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Cherkasy regions served with suspicions

Four deputies in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Cherkasy regions have been notified of suspicion of declaring inaccurate information totaling almost UAH 29 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this specifically refers to Cherkasy City Council deputy Araik Mkrtchyan.

"Inaccurate information on a particularly large scale was declared by a deputy of the Cherkasy City Council, a deputy of a settlement council in the Lviv region, and two deputies of settlement councils in the Kharkiv region. The total amount of undeclared assets and property is almost UAH 29 million," the report says.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the deputies were notified of suspicion under Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Specifically, in Cherkasy, a city council deputy failed to declare over UAH 9.7 million in savings in his annual declaration for 2022. He also understated the value of a luxury BMW car, registered to his wife, by almost UAH 3.5 million. The official stated the car's value as only UAH 10,000, claiming it was damaged in a traffic accident that never actually occurred.

In the Lviv region, when submitting his annual declaration for 2022, a settlement council deputy failed to include property worth UAH 4.5 million: two land plots totaling 40 acres, an apartment, and a house of 173 sq.m.

"One of the deputies of the settlement council in the Kharkiv region did not indicate over 30 land plots and a share in a non-residential building with a total value of over UAH 7.5 million in the 2024 declaration," the report states.

The OGP reports that a deputy of another settlement council in January 2024 did not reflect in her 2021 declaration a residential building, land plots, leased objects, cars, trucks, and trailers. She also concealed corporate rights in a farm, income from real estate sales, entrepreneurial activity, and work in business entities, as well as cash and non-cash funds. The total value of undeclared assets is over UAH 3.6 million.

In 2023, Cherkasy City Council deputy and head of the local "Servant of the People" faction, Araik Mkrtchyan, declared a 2022 BMW 3, stating a purchase price of UAH 10,000, which does not correspond to the market price of a prestigious sports car.

The true cost of such a car starts from UAH 2 million and reaches over UAH 4.8 million.

The deputy's wife declared dividends totaling UAH 7.5 million and the sale of movable property also for UAH 10,000, which is likely the deal with the BMW 3.