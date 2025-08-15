$41.450.06
Ex-official of defense enterprise concealed Ferrari Roma, bought by Russians, in declaration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

Former head of state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense notified of suspicion of declaring inaccurate information.

Ex-official of defense enterprise concealed Ferrari Roma, bought by Russians, in declaration

The Prosecutor General's Office exposed a lawyer, a former official of a defense enterprise, for declaring inaccurate information. According to law enforcement, the former official of the defense enterprise declared a Ferrari Roma car, which was actually purchased by Russian citizens to avoid taxes. UNN reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Valentyn Slobodianyuk, the former acting director of the state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense "Oboronremavtoservis."

Details

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office notified a former head of a state enterprise and a current lawyer of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – declaring inaccurate information amounting to over 2500 subsistence minimums (UAH 7.570 million).

As reported by the prosecutor's office, in May 2022, a Ferrari Roma car stopped at the Rava-Ruska customs post. Officially, the owner was a Ukrainian lawyer and former acting director of a state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense. Unofficially, the car was intended for a completely different person. And not even from Ukraine.

According to law enforcement, two Russian citizens residing in EU countries (one had a Panamanian passport) wanted to import a supercar from Germany for €210,000 and avoid paying taxes. For this, they needed "their own" person who would use the zero customs clearance, which was then provided for Ukrainian citizens during the war.

On May 3, the Ferrari arrived in Ukraine, and on the 7th, it left for Paris. According to the investigation's calculations, this avoided over €63,000 in mandatory payments.

In his declaration, the lawyer stated that he bought the car with a loan from a familiar lawyer. However, the investigation, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, established that the former official actually paid only €1500 for the car. The entire remaining amount was paid by the Russian.

- the prosecutor's office reported.

Law enforcement began checking the lawyer's declarations for 2022–2023. Other facts of inaccurate declaration gradually came to light. Thus, in the "Corporate Rights" section, he indicated the value of his 100% share in the authorized capital of one of the companies as UAH 10,950,000, while according to official data, its actual value was UAH 1,000.

The total amount of inaccurate information exceeded 17.4 million hryvnias, the OGP stated.

To prevent the disappearance of key evidence, prosecutors secured the arrest of the Ferrari Roma. Although the car has long been outside Ukraine, legally it is under prohibition of alienation.

Addition

Slobodianyuk, in his annual declarations for 2022-2023, indicated ownership of a 2020 Ferrari Roma car worth UAH 6.46 million. He stated that he has owned it since early May 2022.

However, the investigation calls Slobodianyuk the fictitious owner of the Ferrari Roma. The real owners, according to case materials, are two Russian citizens residing in the European Union.

Thus, on April 30, 2022, the Russians purchased a 2020 blue Ferrari Roma from the Autocentrum 24 GmbH car dealership in Germany for €210,000.

In May 2022, a Polish citizen imported the Ferrari Roma car into the customs territory of Ukraine on an Iveco truck.

On May 7, 2022, the Ferrari Roma crossed the Polish border at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint and has not returned to Ukraine since. Currently, the sports car is registered in Paris, where it is managed by the Russians.

Before the fictitious registration of the Ferrari Roma, Slobodianyuk took out a loan of UAH 6.5 million, which he reflected in his declarations. The money was allegedly lent to him by Ukrainian Denys Zapysnyi.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

