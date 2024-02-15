Umerov told what was discussed at the second meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council

NATO countries, together with Ukraine, should focus on strengthening and building long-term defense capabilities and a sustainable defense industry. This was stated by Rustem Umerov at the second meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers , UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Defense noted that they are seeking to create mechanisms that will bring defense partners from different NATO member states and Ukraine closer together.

The Ukrainian defense ministry has also declared its readiness to establish joint ventures, joint investments, localize production, and scale up production in the defense sector.

According to the Ukrainian minister, the NATO summit in Washington should become a platform for new decisive steps that will bring Ukraine closer to membership in the Alliance.

The allies called for strengthening the capabilities of the defense industries of NATO member states and ensuring that Ukraine receives all necessary assistance in a sustainable and timely manner.

A number of states have also announced their readiness to conclude bilateral security agreements with Ukraine in the near future.