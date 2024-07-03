Umerov meets with US Secretary of Defense Austin

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 78363 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 87006 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106642 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182081 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227251 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139920 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366852 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181298 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149387 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197781 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 78363 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 72763 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 87007 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 87166 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106643 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9238 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11394 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15633 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36758 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38394 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Umerov meets with US Secretary of Defense Austin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102600 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov, Presidential Chief of Staff Yermak, and Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin to discuss security cooperation, express gratitude for the $2.3 billion aid package, including air defense systems, and brief him on the situation at the front and military needs.

Umerov meets with US Secretary of Defense Austin

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday to discuss security and defense cooperation, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports, UNN.

Details

"We expressed our gratitude for the new $2.3 billion aid package, which includes anti-tank weapons, interceptors, ammunition for Patriot and other air defense systems. Air defense is our priority. We discussed the provision of additional systems to protect cities and infrastructure," the minister wrote on Telegram.

According to the minister, active work is underway to ensure that these systems arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible. He also informed Austin about the current situation at the front and the needs of the military.

Umerov discussed the situation on the battlefield with the US Deputy Secretary of State21.06.24, 20:45 • 100909 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Lloyd Austin
Olha Stefanishyna
MIM-104 Patriot
Telegram
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31