Umerov meets with US Secretary of Defense Austin

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday to discuss security and defense cooperation, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports, UNN.

Details

"We expressed our gratitude for the new $2.3 billion aid package, which includes anti-tank weapons, interceptors, ammunition for Patriot and other air defense systems. Air defense is our priority. We discussed the provision of additional systems to protect cities and infrastructure," the minister wrote on Telegram.

According to the minister, active work is underway to ensure that these systems arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible. He also informed Austin about the current situation at the front and the needs of the military.

Umerov discussed the situation on the battlefield with the US Deputy Secretary of State