Umerov discussed the situation on the battlefield with the US Deputy Secretary of State

US Deputy Secretary of state for political affairs John Bass, who is on a visit to Kiev today, met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the US embassy in Ukraine.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces in the war against the Russian Federation.

US undersecretary of State for political affairs John Bass met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, to hear the latest updates from the battlefield and learn about what Ukraine needs to counter Russia's brutal and illegal invasion - stated in the statement of the American embassy.

recall

Prime minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Acting Deputy Secretary of state for political affairs John Bass. The parties discussed Ukraine's integration into NATO, air defense supplies, and financial support.