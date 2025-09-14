Ukrzaliznytsia warns of significant train disruptions on September 14

Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) warned of significant disruptions in train traffic. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, a number of suburban trains have been canceled on Sunday.

To prevent morning traffic complications in the area where the emergency occurred, we are organizing a shuttle service for suburban trains to/from Boyarka throughout Sunday. - stated in the UZ message.

Thus, on 14.09.25, suburban trains with stops at Karavayevi Dachi, Kyiv-Volynskyi, Vyshneve, Tarasivka, Boyarka are scheduled:

№6101 Kyiv-Pas (suburban station) – Boyarka (departure 5:10, arrival 5:40);

№6102 Boyarka – Kyiv-Pas (suburban) (departure 5:50, arrival 6:20);

№6103 Kyiv-Pas (suburban) – Boyarka (departure 6:30, arrival 7:00);

№6106 Boyarka – Kyiv-Pas (suburban) (departure 7:20, arrival 7:50);

№6109 Kyiv-Pas (suburban) – Boyarka (departure 8:05, arrival 8:35);

№6110 Boyarka – Kyiv-Pas (suburban) (departure 8:45, arrival 9:15);

№6113 Kyiv-Pas (suburban) – Boyarka (departure 9:30, arrival 10:00);

№6112 Boyarka – Kyiv-Pas (suburban) (departure 10:10, arrival 10:40).

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration clarified that due to an "emergency event," railway infrastructure in the Fastiv district of Kyiv region was damaged.

A transfer of passengers from train 73 Kharkiv - Przemyśl to Kyiv was organized: the first part by bus, the rest later by train, which then departed on an altered route. Three women received medical assistance - acute stress reaction. An emergency medical team is accompanying the passengers on the train to the capital. - stated in the KMVA message.

"It is also indicated that during the restoration work, long-distance trains will bypass the damaged section via Myronivka or Korosten. This means deviations from the schedule, however, railway workers are speeding up trains and working on all necessary connections in manual mode. ... Work to eliminate the consequences of the emergency is ongoing and should be completed in the near future," the KMVA added.

Recall

Due to infrastructure damage near Kyiv as a result of an emergency, a number of trains passing through Boyarka station will run on altered routes.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed the invaders' strike on infrastructure in Poltava region, but added that restoration has already begun.