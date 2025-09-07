"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed the invaders' strike on infrastructure in Poltava region, but added that restoration has already begun.

The head of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi admitted that the railway infrastructure in Kremenchuk suffered from the actions of the occupiers. The official announced changed routes and stated that the specialists of the railway transport company are working non-stop to restore traffic.

Details

Due to damage to the railway infrastructure in Poltava region by the enemy, a number of trains will follow a changed route - in particular, trains 59, 8 Odesa-Kharkiv, as well as train 792, 126 to Kremenchuk. - Oleksandr Pertsovskyi reported.

But the specialist emphasized:

Restoration after the inflicted damage has already started, specialists are on site and working non-stop - Pertsovskyi noted.

For now, we will transport some passengers by bus in cooperation with the OMA and local authorities.

Follow updates on UZ resources. - added the head of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi.

Recall

UNN reported that due to damage to the section in Kremenchuk district, trains No. 59 Odesa — Kharkiv and No. 8 Kharkiv — Odesa will follow a changed route.

JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" also clarified that train No. 260 from Chop will run to the Kryukiv-on-Dnipro station, from where a bus transfer is also planned; similarly for the return route.

