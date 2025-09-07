"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed the invaders' strike on infrastructure in Poltava region, but added that restoration has already begun.
Kyiv • UNN
Railway infrastructure in Kremenchuk suffered from the actions of the occupiers, which led to changes in the routes of a number of trains. Ukrzaliznytsia specialists are continuously working to restore traffic, and some passengers will be transported by buses.
The head of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi admitted that the railway infrastructure in Kremenchuk suffered from the actions of the occupiers. The official announced changed routes and stated that the specialists of the railway transport company are working non-stop to restore traffic.
Details
Due to damage to the railway infrastructure in Poltava region by the enemy, a number of trains will follow a changed route - in particular, trains 59, 8 Odesa-Kharkiv, as well as train 792, 126 to Kremenchuk.
But the specialist emphasized:
Restoration after the inflicted damage has already started, specialists are on site and working non-stop
For now, we will transport some passengers by bus in cooperation with the OMA and local authorities.
Follow updates on UZ resources.
Recall
UNN reported that due to damage to the section in Kremenchuk district, trains No. 59 Odesa — Kharkiv and No. 8 Kharkiv — Odesa will follow a changed route.
JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" also clarified that train No. 260 from Chop will run to the Kryukiv-on-Dnipro station, from where a bus transfer is also planned; similarly for the return route.
Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blocked07.09.25, 12:19 • 1488 views